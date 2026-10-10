Death Toll From Russian Guided Bomb Attack On Zaporizhzhia Rises To 15

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

"The death toll from Russian guided aerial bomb strikes on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 15, including three children," the statement said.

According to the State Emergency Service, 16 people were also injured in the airstrike, including two children.

Damage reported in 13 regions following overnight Russian attacks – Koretskyi

Search and rescue operations are ongoing. The information is being updated.

The death toll from the Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia had previously been reported at 12.