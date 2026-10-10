Death Toll From Russian Guided Bomb Attack On Zaporizhzhia Rises To 15
"The death toll from Russian guided aerial bomb strikes on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 15, including three children," the statement said.
According to the State Emergency Service, 16 people were also injured in the airstrike, including two children.Read also: Damage reported in 13 regions following overnight Russian attacks – Koretskyi
Search and rescue operations are ongoing. The information is being updated.
The death toll from the Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia had previously been reported at 12.
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