Ukraine To Receive Ammunition For F-16S From Finland To Help Shoot Down Jet-Powered Drones Zelensky
He noted that he had spoken with Finnish President Alexander Stubb.
"I'm especially grateful for the assistance package to help protect our skies. We'll receive ammunition for our F-16s in the coming days. This is what's currently enabling us to shoot down jet-powered 'Shaheds'," Zelensky said.Read also: Finland provides Ukraine with new military aid package
According to the president, he informed Stubb about the latest Russian strikes.
"Of course, we also discussed a new challenge: additional revenue for Russia from petroleum product exports, which can be used to finance further Russian aggression. We're preparing meetings and coordinating steps that can be useful under the current circumstances," Zelensky said.
He also thanked Stubb for his support.
"It's important that we continue working together to protect people and limit Russia's ability to wage this horrific war," Zelensky said.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
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