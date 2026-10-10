SSIF Assets Surpass JD20 Billion At End Of Q3 2026

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

JD 1.5 Billion Increase in Assets Year-to-Date 7 Percent Stake in Aqaba Railway Project Company USD 100 Million Investment in Jordanian-Omani Investment Company 15 Percent Stake in National Water Carrier Project Company, Alongside Contribution to Bank Consortium Financing 20 Percent Stake in IPP7 Power Project Company 20 Percent Stake in Purified Phosphoric Acid Project Amman, October 10 (Petra) –Total assets of the Social Security Investment Fund (SSIF) reached approximately JD20.1 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2026, compared with about JD 18.7 billion at year-end 2025, which represents a year-to-date increase of nearly JD 1.5 billion, equivalent to growth of 8 percent.

In a statement, SSIF said it recorded total comprehensive income of approximately JD 1.37 billion during the first nine months of the year, alongside an insurance surplus transfer of about JD 110 million from the Social Security Corporation.

Total comprehensive income comprised net income of JD 879 million and a net increase of approximately JD 492.4 million in the valuation of the strategic equity portfolio.

Net income increased by 8.6 percent compared with the same period of 2025, driven mainly by bonds at JD 511.4 million, equities at JD 248.3 million and money market instruments at JD 86 million.

Bonds accounted for 56.2 percent of assets, equities 21.3 percent, money market instruments 11.5 percent, real estate 5.6 percent, loans 2.4 percent and tourism investments 1.6 percent.

Chairman of the Social Security Investment Board Omar Malhas said SSIF is a key part of the national economy. Its decisions are guided by a prudent investment policy and institutional governance frameworks, and opportunities are assessed for returns and acceptable levels of risk, balancing investment viability with economic impact.

Malhas said SSIF is complementing conventional pension fund investments by expanding into major, long-term projects in water, energy, transport and mining through local, regional and international strategic partnerships.

He added that this approach supports the social security system by creating jobs that expand the contributor base and by generating investment returns that are reinvested to grow social security funds and strengthen their sustainability.

SSIF Chief Executive Officer Dr. Izzeddin Kanakrieh said the results provide a strong base for a new phase combining growth in existing investments with entry into new sectors and major projects. SSIF leverages its financial scale and institutional expertise to assess opportunities, pursue new investments and build strategic partnerships.

Kanakrieh added that SSIF considers potential synergies across its portfolio, as certain projects can enhance existing investments by lowering costs, improving efficiency or extending value chains.

Recent developments reflect this direction. SSIF's investment activity in major projects has gathered pace. The foundation stone was recently laid for the Aqaba–Al Shidiya–Ma'an Railway Project, in which SSIF holds a 7 percent stake in the project company under a strategic Jordanian-Emirati partnership.

The project marks SSIF's first investment in rail transport and will support its holdings in Jordan Phosphate Mines Company and Arab Potash Company by lowering transport costs and improving efficiency.

SSIF also partnered with the Oman Investment Authority to establish the Jordanian-Omani Investment Company in Jordan, equally owned by both parties with an investment size of USD 100 million.

For the National Water Carrier Project, the National Water Investments Company, wholly owned by the Social Security Corporation, was established to acquire a 15 percent stake in the project company. SSIF is also finalising its direct contribution to project financing through a consortium of Jordanian commercial banks.

The Cabinet recently approved SSIF's participation through a 20 percent equity stake in the IPP7 Combined-Cycle Power Generation Project. SSIF is also finalising procedures to acquire a 20 percent stake in the project company developing a purified phosphoric acid plant in partnership with Jordan Phosphate Mines Company and Arab Potash Company.

SSIF continues to assess opportunities in technology, mining and transport and attract strategic partners for new projects, while growing social security funds, serving contributors and retirees, and supporting economic growth and investment activity in Jordan.

//Petra// AG