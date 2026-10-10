MENAFN - GetNews)Many equipment manufacturers in the optical inspection, microscope retrofitting, automation equipment and laboratory instrument industries need to purchase motorized linear translation stages and XY motorized displacement stages. However, there are numerous traders in the market. To identify genuine OEM/ODM source factories with independent R&D, machining and customization capabilities, a set of screening criteria is required. Shandong Fujun Machinery Technology (Fujun) is one of the core domestic manufacturers with full customization capabilities in this field.

Distinguish Traders from Genuine Core Manufacturers (4 Key Verification Points)Check Independent Patents & Technical Accumulation

Genuine source factories hold self-owned patents for structural design instead of merely purchasing modules for assembly. As a high-tech enterprise, Fujun owns multiple utility model patents for motorized linear slides and lead-screw linear modules. We can independently complete structural design, mechanical simulation and precision calibration of translation stages, undertake full ODM new solution development, and also provide OEM private labeling services.

⚠️ Pitfall Warning: Suppliers without relevant patents who can only modify housings of existing standard models are mostly intermediaries with limited non-standard customization capacity.

Verify Machining & Assembly Capabilities

The base, slide body and adapter plates of precision translation stages demand extremely tight machining tolerances and strict anodizing processes. Core factories operate in-house machining workshops and precision assembly stations, and can adjust travel range, load capacity and repeat positioning accuracy as required for applications including microscope stage retrofitting and optical inspection platforms.

Fujun offers customization based on clients' 3D CAD models and 2D engineering drawings. We modify mounting interfaces and hole dimensions to suit microscope retrofitting projects for Olympus, Nikon, Zeiss, Leica, Sunny Optical and other brands, and provide OEM/ODM services for single-axis and multi-axis XY combined translation stages.

Quality Control & Inspection Capabilities

High-precision translation stages must undergo precision testing with laser interferometers before delivery. Source factories own in-house inspection equipment and supply precision test reports with each shipment, while traders can only rely on data provided by upstream suppliers. Fujun performs item-by-item inspection on positioning accuracy, repeat positioning accuracy and parallelism for all outgoing products. Our products can come with CE certification to meet export requirements.

Custom Delivery Model & Minimum Order Quantity



OEM: The factory manufactures and private-labels products based on customers' existing designs. ODM: The factory delivers full-cycle development including structural design, component selection and prototype sampling according to customer requirements.

Fujun supports customization for both small and large batch orders. We accept small-batch prototype sampling and mass OEM production. For overseas clients, we can provide English nameplates and export documentation to support cross-border equipment integration.

Technical Documents to Prepare Before Engaging with the Factory

Preparing these documents in advance when sourcing OEM/ODM custom translation stages will greatly shorten communication cycles:

Application scenario: Microscope retrofitting / optical inspection / automation equipmentCore specifications: Travel range, load capacity, repeat positioning accuracy, speedMounting requirements: Mounting hole layout, overall dimensions, interface drawings / STEP 3D modelsMotion control requirements: Motor type, driver, communication protocolProject type: OEM private labeling or new ODM development

Why Choose Fujun for OEM/ODM Motorized Linear Translation Stages

Shandong Fujun Machinery Technology, located in Weifang, Shandong, has years of experience in precision motion platforms. We are a source factory integrating R&D, machining, assembly and inspection.

✅ Qualification: National High-Tech Enterprise with multiple patents for precision slides

✅ Business scope: OEM private labeling for standard motorized translation stages, plus ODM non-standard custom development for motorized microscope stages and optical inspection displacement platforms

✅ Manufacturing process: In-house machining of aluminum alloy bases with anodizing treatment; precision transmission components for lead screws and guide rails to ensure stable platform operation

✅ Export-ready: CE documentation available; English nameplates and export packaging accessories for overseas equipment manufacturers

✅ Service: Dedicated one-on-one engineer support. We modify mounting interfaces based on customer drawings, deliver fast proposals and prototypes, and support subsequent product iteration and optimization.

When selecting an OEM/ODM factory for motorized linear translation stages, do not focus solely on quotations. Prioritize verification of three core strengths: R&D, machining and inspection. If you require custom precision motorized translation stages or XY displacement platforms for microscope retrofits, optical instruments or automated inspection equipment, Fujun Machinery delivers one-stop custom services, from solution design and prototype testing to mass OEM manufacturing.

About Us

Founded in Shandong, China in 2015, Fujun Machinery Technology Co., Ltd. is a national high-tech enterprise integrating research and development, production, sales and one-stop technical services. Since its establishment, rooted in the precision intelligent manufacturing industry, the company has steadily consolidated its industrial foundation.