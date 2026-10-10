Lift Check Valve Vs. Swing Check Valve: A Comparison Of Structure, Performance, And Applications

1. Structural Design Difference

The lift check valv features a vertically guided disc assembly. Its valve disc moves linearly up and down along the guide rail inside the valve body to open and close. The overall structure is compact with precisely matched sealing components. Most lift check valves come with a short valve body and vertical flow channel. On the other hand, the swing type Nrv adopts a hinged swing disc design. The disc is mounted on a hinge shaft fixed inside the valve body and swings freely driven by medium flow. It has a full-bore straight flow passage without internal guide structures, and its valve body is longer with larger internal space.

2. Working Principle Difference

Lift check valve rely on the thrust from forward medium pressure to lift the disc and allow fluid to pass through. When the flow stops or reverses, the disc drops back onto the valve seat under its own weight and reverse pressure to form a tight seal. The linear vertical movement enables fast and accurate closing action. For non return valve swing type, forward fluid flow pushes the disc to swing outward and open. Once backflow occurs, gravity and reverse medium pressure drive the disc to swing back for closure. The swing closing motion has an inherent delay compared with the lift check valve.

3. Flow Resistance and Pressure Loss Difference

Swing type check valve hold a clear advantage in flow performance. The full-bore unobstructed passage creates very low pressure loss, making them ideal for large-diameter, high-flow pipeline systems. In contrast, lift check valve contain guide structures and a movable disc that partially blocks the flow path, bringing relatively higher flow resistance and pressure drop. For projects requiring ultra-low energy consumption and massive fluid transmission, lift check valves are not the preferred option.

4. Installation and Working Condition Difference

Lift check valves have strict installation restrictions. They can only be mounted on horizontal pipelines to guarantee the disc lifts and falls vertically. They perform well in high-pressure, small-to-medium diameter pipelines, steam systems and pipelines carrying clean media. Swing check valves support both horizontal installation and vertical upward installation, delivering greater flexibility. They fit medium & large diameter water supply, sewage, oil and other conventional medium pipelines, adapting well to complex pipe layouts.

5. Water Hammer and Sealing Performance Difference

Lift Nrv valve close quickly with small disc travel distance. This characteristic helps lower water hammer risk and reverse flow impact, achieving excellent sealing performance with near-zero leakage. Swing return valve close slowly due to the inertia of the swinging disc. In pipelines with frequent pump start and stop, disc slamming and water hammer issues are more likely to happen, and their sealing precision is slightly inferior to lift check valves.

6. Maintenance and Service Life Difference

The internal guide parts of lift check valves tend to wear or get stuck if solid impurities exist in the medium, so regular cleaning and inspection are required. Swing valve have a simpler internal structure with fewer wearing parts. The hinged swing mechanism is less prone to blockage, bringing lower maintenance cost and longer stable service life under normal operating conditions.

Parameter Comparison Table