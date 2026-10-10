Sharmila Releases Censorship, A Pop Rock Single Born From Ten Years Of Silence
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Singer-songwriter Sharmila turns a decade of censorship in the Netherlands, and the loss of her daughter Tanisha, into a pop rock single now streaming on Spotify and all major platforms.
Singer-songwriter Sharmila released her new single "Censorship" on October 7, 2026. The pop rock track is available now on Spotify and all major streaming platforms. It follows the four songs she released on August 28. This time, the message is sharper. "Censorship" is a song about being silenced, and about refusing to stay quiet. It is direct, honest and impossible to ignore. Pop rock gives the story room to hit hard. The sound is energetic and the feeling is raw. Sharmila wanted the music to match the weight of the words, so nothing was hidden or softened. Every line is meant to be heard clearly, and every chorus is meant to stay with the listener long after the song ends.
For ten years, Sharmila says she has been censored in the Netherlands. She describes a decade of being pushed to the edges and told to stay quiet. She kept writing anyway. Every song became a way to hold on to her own voice. "Censorship" is where that long experience finally turns into sound. The lyrics are plain. The song does not ask for permission, and it does not apologize. Many artists know what it is to be shut out, but few say it out loud. Sharmila does. She turns frustration into melody and makes a private struggle public. The result speaks for anyone who has ever felt unheard.
The song is also deeply personal. Sharmila's daughter, Tanisha, was a singer-songwriter too. She composed her own music on the keyboard. Sharmila says Tanisha was censored and silenced as well. Tanisha died in 2021. "Tanisha was a singer songwriter just like me, and she composed her own music on the keyboard," Sharmila says. "Censorship" carries both of their voices. It honors a daughter who made music, and a mother who still refuses to be silent. Losing Tanisha changed everything. Sharmila speaks about her daughter with love and pride. Tanisha's music came from her own hands and her own imagination. That creative spirit lives inside this release.
Sharmila wrote the song for anyone who has ever been told to stay quiet. She hopes listeners will hear it, share it and start the conversation. Streaming gives her a direct line to listeners, with no one standing in the way. Censorship only works when people go along with it. A song can break that silence. "Censorship" is available now on Spotify and all major platforms, and listeners can also watch it on YouTube. Sharmila invites everyone to press play and listen to what she was never allowed to say. Her music speaks plainly and comes from lived experience. With "Censorship," she reminds the world that a voice can be silenced for a long time, but it can never be erased.
Listen to Censorship
Spotify:
YouTube:
Singer-songwriter Sharmila released her new single "Censorship" on October 7, 2026. The pop rock track is available now on Spotify and all major streaming platforms. It follows the four songs she released on August 28. This time, the message is sharper. "Censorship" is a song about being silenced, and about refusing to stay quiet. It is direct, honest and impossible to ignore. Pop rock gives the story room to hit hard. The sound is energetic and the feeling is raw. Sharmila wanted the music to match the weight of the words, so nothing was hidden or softened. Every line is meant to be heard clearly, and every chorus is meant to stay with the listener long after the song ends.
For ten years, Sharmila says she has been censored in the Netherlands. She describes a decade of being pushed to the edges and told to stay quiet. She kept writing anyway. Every song became a way to hold on to her own voice. "Censorship" is where that long experience finally turns into sound. The lyrics are plain. The song does not ask for permission, and it does not apologize. Many artists know what it is to be shut out, but few say it out loud. Sharmila does. She turns frustration into melody and makes a private struggle public. The result speaks for anyone who has ever felt unheard.
The song is also deeply personal. Sharmila's daughter, Tanisha, was a singer-songwriter too. She composed her own music on the keyboard. Sharmila says Tanisha was censored and silenced as well. Tanisha died in 2021. "Tanisha was a singer songwriter just like me, and she composed her own music on the keyboard," Sharmila says. "Censorship" carries both of their voices. It honors a daughter who made music, and a mother who still refuses to be silent. Losing Tanisha changed everything. Sharmila speaks about her daughter with love and pride. Tanisha's music came from her own hands and her own imagination. That creative spirit lives inside this release.
Sharmila wrote the song for anyone who has ever been told to stay quiet. She hopes listeners will hear it, share it and start the conversation. Streaming gives her a direct line to listeners, with no one standing in the way. Censorship only works when people go along with it. A song can break that silence. "Censorship" is available now on Spotify and all major platforms, and listeners can also watch it on YouTube. Sharmila invites everyone to press play and listen to what she was never allowed to say. Her music speaks plainly and comes from lived experience. With "Censorship," she reminds the world that a voice can be silenced for a long time, but it can never be erased.
Listen to Censorship
Spotify:
YouTube:
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