Vinod Intelligent Cookware Targets Hyderabad Growth With 50+ Creator Brand Activation
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, October 9, 2026: Vinod Intelligent Cookware, one of India's long standing cookware brands with a legacy dating back to 1962, hosted a large-scale creator-led brand activation in Hyderabad in association with Agromech Industries, its retail and modern trade partner in the market. Bringing together more than 50 creators from the food, lifestyle and home categories, the event was aimed at strengthening Vinod's brand visibility and consumer engagement in Hyderabad while supporting its growth and sales ambitions in the market.
Held on October 8 at Agromech Industries, the event featured interactive games and quizzes, a live cook-off, hands-on product experiences and creator-led content, offering participants an immersive opportunity to experience Vinod Intelligent Cookware beyond a conventional product showcase.
The entire Vinod Intelligent Cookware range was showcased at the event, including Stainless Steel, Platinum Triply SAS Pro and Freya. As part of the live cook-off, 16 shortlisted participants took on an on-the-spot food challenge using the Vinod range, while other guests explored the product experience zone. The experience highlighted product features including Freya's Titanium-Enamel cast iron construction and anti-rust coating, as well as the Triply construction of SAS Pro.
The initiative comes as Vinod identifies Hyderabad as a key growth market and looks to build on its established presence in the city. The brand is supported by an established distributor network, retail and modern trade partners, a dedicated sales team and a loyal consumer base. With the ambition of becoming the number one cookware brand in Hyderabad and capturing a leading share of the city's cookware market, Vinod sees experiential initiatives as an important way to deepen consumer engagement while strengthening relationships with its channel partners.
Agromech Industries played a key role in bringing the experience to the local market, providing the venue and on-ground support. A well-known name in Hyderabad's kitchen, home and lifestyle retail segment, Agromech is a retail and modern trade partner of Vinod Intelligent Cookware and stocks its products across eight commercial buildings. The partnership gives Vinod a strong local retail presence while creating a direct link between the awareness generated through the event and product availability at retail.
Speaking about the activation, Arjun Agarwal, Director- Business Development, Vinod Cookware India Pvt. Ltd., said,“Hyderabad is an important growth market for us, and we see a strong opportunity to build on the trust we have established with consumers and our retail partners here. This activation allowed us to bring the brand closer to consumers through an experience that was interactive, hands-on and relevant to the way people discover products today. Our association with Agromech gives us a strong local retail foundation, while the creator community helps us extend the product experience into real kitchens and consumer conversations. This is an important step in our journey towards building a leading cookware brand in Hyderabad.”
Speaking about the association, Aashi Jain, Director- Marketing & E-commerce, Agromech Industries, said,“At Agromech, we aim to bring our customers greater choice and innovations that add value to everyday life. Our association with Vinod Cookware reflects this through its wide cookware range and new technologies designed to make cooking more convenient and efficient. This activation allows participants to experience these benefits firsthand through live demonstrations and hands-on activities. Such interactions encourage questions, deepen product understanding and help us build a stronger connection with our customers.”
With more than 50 primarily Hyderabad-based creators participating across food, lifestyle and home categories, the event also extended the brand experience into creator-led storytelling. Each creator was expected to generate a reel and story, while on-camera testimonials were captured at the event, enabling the experience to continue across social platforms beyond the physical event.
The Hyderabad initiative builds on Vinod Intelligent Cookware's growing focus on experiential consumer engagement across markets, following initiatives such as“Cook with SAS Pro” in Mumbai and“Hue Are You In The Kitchen” in Pune with Chef Nehal Karkera. While these initiatives centred on chef-led product experiences, the Hyderabad activation adopted a distinct creator-led format combining live engagement, product discovery and social content. The initiative is also part of Vinod Intelligent Cookware's broader focus on strengthening its presence across Hyderabad and Telangana, bringing together consumer engagement, creator advocacy and retail partnerships to build local visibility, deepen consumer relationships and translate brand awareness into product discovery and sales.
About Vinod Cookware India Pvt. Ltd.: Founded in 1962, Vinod Cookware India Pvt. Ltd. is an Indian cookware company with a portfolio of 400+ products across cookware and kitchen solutions. With a focus on innovation, technology and evolving consumer needs, the company continues to expand its presence across Indian and international markets, including the UK, Europe, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Its portfolio includes Vinod Intelligent Cookware and Kraft Kitchenware, with products available through retail and leading digital commerce platforms.
Held on October 8 at Agromech Industries, the event featured interactive games and quizzes, a live cook-off, hands-on product experiences and creator-led content, offering participants an immersive opportunity to experience Vinod Intelligent Cookware beyond a conventional product showcase.
The entire Vinod Intelligent Cookware range was showcased at the event, including Stainless Steel, Platinum Triply SAS Pro and Freya. As part of the live cook-off, 16 shortlisted participants took on an on-the-spot food challenge using the Vinod range, while other guests explored the product experience zone. The experience highlighted product features including Freya's Titanium-Enamel cast iron construction and anti-rust coating, as well as the Triply construction of SAS Pro.
The initiative comes as Vinod identifies Hyderabad as a key growth market and looks to build on its established presence in the city. The brand is supported by an established distributor network, retail and modern trade partners, a dedicated sales team and a loyal consumer base. With the ambition of becoming the number one cookware brand in Hyderabad and capturing a leading share of the city's cookware market, Vinod sees experiential initiatives as an important way to deepen consumer engagement while strengthening relationships with its channel partners.
Agromech Industries played a key role in bringing the experience to the local market, providing the venue and on-ground support. A well-known name in Hyderabad's kitchen, home and lifestyle retail segment, Agromech is a retail and modern trade partner of Vinod Intelligent Cookware and stocks its products across eight commercial buildings. The partnership gives Vinod a strong local retail presence while creating a direct link between the awareness generated through the event and product availability at retail.
Speaking about the activation, Arjun Agarwal, Director- Business Development, Vinod Cookware India Pvt. Ltd., said,“Hyderabad is an important growth market for us, and we see a strong opportunity to build on the trust we have established with consumers and our retail partners here. This activation allowed us to bring the brand closer to consumers through an experience that was interactive, hands-on and relevant to the way people discover products today. Our association with Agromech gives us a strong local retail foundation, while the creator community helps us extend the product experience into real kitchens and consumer conversations. This is an important step in our journey towards building a leading cookware brand in Hyderabad.”
Speaking about the association, Aashi Jain, Director- Marketing & E-commerce, Agromech Industries, said,“At Agromech, we aim to bring our customers greater choice and innovations that add value to everyday life. Our association with Vinod Cookware reflects this through its wide cookware range and new technologies designed to make cooking more convenient and efficient. This activation allows participants to experience these benefits firsthand through live demonstrations and hands-on activities. Such interactions encourage questions, deepen product understanding and help us build a stronger connection with our customers.”
With more than 50 primarily Hyderabad-based creators participating across food, lifestyle and home categories, the event also extended the brand experience into creator-led storytelling. Each creator was expected to generate a reel and story, while on-camera testimonials were captured at the event, enabling the experience to continue across social platforms beyond the physical event.
The Hyderabad initiative builds on Vinod Intelligent Cookware's growing focus on experiential consumer engagement across markets, following initiatives such as“Cook with SAS Pro” in Mumbai and“Hue Are You In The Kitchen” in Pune with Chef Nehal Karkera. While these initiatives centred on chef-led product experiences, the Hyderabad activation adopted a distinct creator-led format combining live engagement, product discovery and social content. The initiative is also part of Vinod Intelligent Cookware's broader focus on strengthening its presence across Hyderabad and Telangana, bringing together consumer engagement, creator advocacy and retail partnerships to build local visibility, deepen consumer relationships and translate brand awareness into product discovery and sales.
About Vinod Cookware India Pvt. Ltd.: Founded in 1962, Vinod Cookware India Pvt. Ltd. is an Indian cookware company with a portfolio of 400+ products across cookware and kitchen solutions. With a focus on innovation, technology and evolving consumer needs, the company continues to expand its presence across Indian and international markets, including the UK, Europe, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Its portfolio includes Vinod Intelligent Cookware and Kraft Kitchenware, with products available through retail and leading digital commerce platforms.
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