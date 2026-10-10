Corza Medical Launches Expanded Blink Single-Use Custom Packs And First-Of-Its-Kind Microsurgical Knife Manufacturing Process

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corza Medical, a leading global medical technology company, today announced the launch of its expanded Blink Single-Use Custom Packs offering and a first-of-its-kind automated manufacturing process for Sharpointmicrosurgical knives at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2026 Annual Meeting taking place October 10 - 12 in New Orleans.

These new ophthalmic advancements represent Corza Medical's continued investments to bring together greater flexibility in surgical workflow design with advanced manufacturing technologies engineered to deliver consistent instrument performance.

"Ophthalmologists want to design their surgical workflows around their preferences, not the limitations of products," said Jack Simmons, President of Medical Devices at Corza Medical. "With our expanded custom pack offering and investments in advanced knife manufacturing, we strive to address two important needs in the operating room: greater choice in how procedures are supported and greater consistency in the instruments surgeons rely on."

Greater Flexibility Through Expanded Blink Single-Use Custom Packs

Corza Medical recognizes that every surgical facility has unique clinical preferences and operational requirements. Rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach, Corza empowers customers to choose the right balance of reusable instruments and single-use products for their practice.

With the expanded Blink Single-Use Custom Packs offering backed by decades of experience, Corza provides ophthalmologists and surgical facilities with greater flexibility to customize procedure packs to fit their workflows. By combining industry-leading Katena® reusable instruments, Blink single-use instruments and customizable procedure packs, Corza delivers a comprehensive solution designed around the needs of each surgical team.

Engineered for Consistency Through First-of-Its-Kind Knife Manufacturing

Corza Medical is also introducing a first-of-its-kind automated manufacturing process for its Sharpoint microsurgical knives, leveraging next-generation technologies to advance precision, consistency, and performance including the use of state-of-the-art vision systems and automation to rigorously inspect and test every knife before it leaves the production line.

At the center of this advancement is Blade AcuityTM, Corza Medical's approach to blade design that recognizes surgical control depends on more than sharpness alone.

Blade Acuity optimizes the balance of four critical performance factors: penetration force, sharpness, drag, and geometry. These elements influence how a knife performs and delivers a predictable and consistent operative experience.

By combining precision engineering with automated inspection and testing, Corza Medical is working to reduce variability from blade to blade and lot to lot, allowing surgeons to focus on their technique rather than instrument performance.

Learn More

Attendees at AAO 2026 can connect with Corza Medical to learn more about the expanded Blink Single-Use Custom Packs offering and Sharpoint microsurgical knives powered by Blade Acuity.

For more information, visit

About Corza Medical

Corza Medical is a leading global medical technology company that specializes in innovative surgical solutions and technologies.

With a global team of approximately 3,000 employees supporting clinicians, distributor partners and medical device companies worldwide, Corza provides healthcare professionals with a platform of surgical technologies featuring many industry-leading brands, including Quill® barbed sutures, Sharpoint® Plus and LookTM surgical sutures, Katena® reusable and BlinkTM single-use ophthalmic instruments, Barron corneal transplant devices, Sharpoint® microsurgical knives and the TachoSil® fibrin sealant patch.

Media Contact:

Suzanne Hatcher

Global Communications

Corza Medical

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