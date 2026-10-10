PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana Aims To Develop 100 Aspirational Agricultural Districts

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) The PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana (PMDDKY), which completes its first year on October 11, 2026, aims to develop 100 Aspirational Agricultural Districts through focused intervention, a government factsheet said on Saturday.

By addressing district-specific needs, the scheme can help unlock opportunities in productivity, irrigation, credit access, and post-harvest infrastructure.

The PMDDKY was approved by the Union Cabinet on July 16, 2025, for a period of six years, and was formally launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 11, 2025.

The scheme is being implemented through the convergence of 36 Central schemes across 11 Ministries and Departments, State schemes and private sector participation, enabling interventions suited to local agricultural priorities.

The PMDDKY dashboard became operational in the last week of October 2025. Monthly output-indicator rankings began in November 2025, providing a mechanism for monitoring progress across the 100 districts.

“All the 100 DDKY districts have prepared DAPs, and it is under implementation. Committees were constituted at the State, District, and national levels for review and monitoring. All 100 districts submitted data against output indicators up to August 2026. All 100 districts also submitted outcome indicator data for the financial year 2025-26,” according to the factsheet.

Central Nodal Officers are regularly reviewing the progress and guiding the districts Department of Public Enterprises has included adoption of DDKY districts for CSR activity by CPSEs for the FY 2026-27 and 2027-28.

The average score of the 100 districts across the six objectives increased from 18.85 in April 2026 to 46.89 in August 2026, an improvement of 28.04 points, said the factsheet.

Moreover, the first year also created platforms for farmers and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) to exchange experiences and explore new opportunities.

The PM-DDKY FPO Sangam, held in December 2025, brought together over 72 FPOs from 15 States and 33 PM-DDKY districts.

The event featured experiences on productivity, market access, and income enhancement. It also covered natural farming, oilseeds, beekeeping, protected cultivation, micro irrigation, institutional finance, and digital agriculture.