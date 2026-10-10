Vannor Launches Agentic Marketing After AI Agents Drive 30-Fold Increase In First-Page Google Rankings

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vannor's autonomous AI agents research, create, review, publish and improve marketing content while running entirely on company-owned NVIDIA AI infrastructure.

Greenville, SC, Oct. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vannor launched its agentic marketing model, introducing autonomous AI agents that can manage a brand's marketing workflow from research and content planning through publication and ongoing optimization.







Marketing infrastructure for scale and precision. Vannor's AI engines run on the NVIDIA GB10 Grace Blackwell board inside the DGX Spark hardware the company owns.

Unlike many AI marketing tools that require users to enter prompts and move individual tasks forward, Vannor's agents are built to determine what needs to be done and carry out the work themselves. They research current search results, analyze Google Search Console data, identify opportunities, decide what content should be produced, and continuously adjust their approach based on performance.

The launch follows early results from Vannor's own deployment of the technology. Within one week, the company increased its weekly Google search impressions from 318 to 1,762, reaching 554% of its previous weekly search visibility.

Over a one-month period, Vannor also recorded a 30-fold increase in the number of Google searches for which it ranked on the first page. Top-three rankings increased 51-fold during the same period, based on Google Search Console data comparing August 24-30 with September 23-29, 2026.

Moving from AI-Assisted to Agentic Marketing

The company developed its system around the idea that AI can take on more of the day-to-day decision-making involved in digital marketing instead of serving only as a writing or brainstorming assistant.

Its agents review live search results and a brand's existing search data, then decide which topics or pages should be prioritized. They create content in the brand's voice and prepare it for publication. And before anything goes live, an AI editor and a separate AI review panel check each piece. Hard safeguards are also used to block invented facts, prices, and quotes.

Approved content can be published directly to platforms such as WordPress, Shopify, and Wix. The agents then monitor performance and update, rewrite, or expand content based on what the data shows is working.

“Most AI marketing tools still wait for someone to tell them exactly what to do,” said Kruz McCollum, CEO of Vannor.“Our approach is different. The agents can research the opportunity, decide what should happen next, complete the work, and learn from the results. The business still sets the rules, but it no longer has to manually move every task through the process.”

Customer information is processed only on Vannor-owned hardware and is never sent to a third-party AI provider. This closed infrastructure gives businesses greater control over sensitive brand and performance data while reducing exposure to outside AI platforms. The system runs on NVIDIA DGX Spark AI supercomputer hardware owned and operated by Vannor, using GB10 Grace Blackwell architecture, 128 GB of unified memory per node, and ConnectX-7 networking.

Four Marketing Engines Working from One Brand Voice

Vannor's agentic system covers four areas of digital marketing, all operating from a shared understanding of the brand:



Search content, including research, articles and ongoing content optimization

Paid advertising, using the same brand positioning and messaging

Landing and location pages for services, campaigns and individual markets Social content developed from the same central brand model

With four engines working from the same source of brand information, messaging stays consistent across channels instead of relying on separate tools and workflows that may produce disconnected content.

Businesses also determine how independently the agents operate. They can set their own rules, require human approval for selected work, or allow approved workflows to run autonomously.

Vannor Shifts to a Partner Model

Following the positive performance of its agents, Vannor is now moving toward a partner model for organizations that are ready to apply agentic marketing at a larger scale.

The company is focusing particularly on multi-location brands, agencies managing marketing for client businesses and growing companies that need to produce and optimize marketing across multiple channels.

“Vannor is building agentic marketing for companies that need more than another AI tool,” said McCollum.“Our agents execute the work, our private AI runs on hardware we own, and our partners keep control over how their brands operate. We're opening the partner program to established brands and agencies that are ready to scale with autonomous marketing.”

Interested parties can apply for partner access at .







Vannor: agentic marketing on hardware

About Vannor

Vannor LLC is an AI technology company developing systems for the next generation of digital marketing. The company brings together autonomous software, proprietary infrastructure and practical marketing expertise to help businesses turn data into action more efficiently. Vannor is focused on advancing agentic marketing as a distinct category, with an emphasis on operational control, data privacy and measurable performance. Its technology is built to support long-term marketing execution rather than one-off content generation, giving organizations a foundation for more responsive and intelligent growth.





Media Contact

Company Name: Vannor

Contact Person: Kruz McCollum, CEO

Contact Number: 8647740069

Email: ...

Country: United States

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Social Media Handles: @vannor.ai



CONTACT: Media Contact Company Name: Vannor Contact Person: Kruz McCollum, CEO Contact Number: 8647740069 Email:... Country: United States Website: Social Media Handles: @vannor.ai