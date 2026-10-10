Saira Banu Wishes Rekha By Revisiting Some Fond Memories From Their Days At Filmistan

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Veteran actress Saira Banu wished Rekha on her birthday by revisiting some fond memories from their days at the Filmistan.

In her latest post on social media, Saira Banu recalled how Rekha used to admire her makeup.

She uploaded some throwback photographs of Rekha with her and Dilip Kumar on Saturday.

Wishing her, Saira Banu wrote, "Happy Birthday, my dear Rekha! There is something very special about certain artistes who, beyond all the glamour and adulation that surrounds them, remain true to the very essence of who they are. Rekha, you have always held that rare quality, a beautiful individuality that has made you an unforgettable part of our cinematic heritage. (sic)."

Reflecting on their association and their fond memories together, Saira Banu added, "Ours has been a relationship that goes back many, many years, and it is lovely to see how, with the passage of time and a little more leisure at our disposal, we have found ourselves getting to know each other better."

"Some of my fondest memories go back to our days at Filmistan, when I would be shooting on one set and Rekha would be working on another, quite close by. She would often drop into my makeup room, where the wonderful Dinu Endulkar, an exceptionally gifted makeup artiste trained by a British makeup expert, would be working his magic. Rekha would sit on the sofa, watching him work on my eyes, and say to me,“Saira Ji, I want to copy these eyes the way Dinu does them for you!” I can still picture her sitting there, observing every little detail with such interest," she went on to write.

Saira Banu further revealed that Rekha always had the most affectionate admiration for her mother.

"She admired her exquisite visage and the grace with which she carried herself. It has always touched me that she appreciated not merely my mother's beauty, but also her bearing and her manner. And I must say, dear Rekha, that my admiration for you has always been just as heartfelt", concluded the post.