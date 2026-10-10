India, Greece Discuss Deepening Strategic Defence Cooperation

MENAFN - IANS) Athens, Oct 10 (IANS) India and Greece discussed the current security challenges in the wider region, the great potential for further deepening their strategic defence cooperation, and the strong bonds of friendship during a meeting between India's Ambassador to Greece Ravi Shankar and Greece's Minister of National Defence Nikos Dendias, on Saturday.

“Today at the Ministry of National Defence, I had an introductory meeting with the Ambassador of India, Mr. Ravi Shankar. We discussed the security challenges in the wider region, the great potential for further deepening our strategic defence cooperation, and the strong bonds of friendship between Greece and India,” Minister Dendias said on X, as translated by the Embassy of India in Greece.

On Thursday, the two countries discussed defence and strategic cooperation with emphasis on maritime cooperation, coastal security and shipbuilding.

The discussions were held during a meeting between Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Greece's Deputy Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Stefanos Gkikas, in New Delhi on Thursday.

"Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh met Deputy Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy of Greece Mr Stefanos Gkikas in New Delhi on October 08, 2026. The two sides discussed India-Greece defence and strategic cooperation with emphasis on maritime cooperation, coastal security and shipbuilding," the Ministry of Defence stated.

"As two prominent maritime nations, India and Greece have common interest and stakes in the maritime sector including the need to ensure safety and security of seafarers," it added.

Gkikas was on an official visit to India to attend Sagarmanthan, the Great Oceans Dialogue 2026.

Prior to departing for New Delhi, Gkikas said Greece remained committed to strengthening maritime cooperation with India. He made these remarks during his meeting with Ambassador Ravi Shankar on October 1.

"Ambassador Ravi Shankar called on Stefanos Gkikas, Deputy Minister for Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, today," the Indian Embassy in Greece posted on X.

"Hon'ble Dy Min said that Greece remained committed to strengthening maritime cooperation with India and that he was looking forward to his official visit next week to India to attend Sagarmanthan, the Great Oceans Dialogue 2026," it added.

–IANS

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