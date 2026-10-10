Akhilesh Yadav Backs Jantar Mantar Protest, Demands CEC's Resignation

Akhilesh Yadav Backs Protest, Demands CEC's Resignation

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday backed the protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, saying constitutional body must ensure "impartial decisions" and uphold its credibility within the country's democratic framework. He aslo demanded the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar. "The ongoing agitation is directed against the Chief Election Commissioner, whose conduct has come under scrutiny. It is not just the CJP that has raised objections; political parties across the country have questioned the Commission from time to time... As a constitutional body, its duty is to deliver impartial verdicts and uphold its credibility within the democratic framework... If there is any conspiracy or plot behind the Election Commissioner's actions, it is being orchestrated by the Bharatiya Janata Party... It is not just the youth who are opposed to this; all political parties are united in the demand that the Election Commissioner must act impartially and that the Election Commissioner should resign,"

'Nation Will Unite in Delhi': Yadav Warns Centre

Earlier today, he said that the government's attempts to throttle public dissent in the national capital for the high-stakes demonstration will only result in a greater mistake on its part.

In a post on X, Yadav asserted that the youth will unite in Delhi today despite any obstructions from the Central government. "It won't stop for anyone's obstruction. Now, the nation will unite in Delhi! We stand with the youthful energy of the nation. If the BJP government thinks it can halt the people through the might of power, this will prove to be an even greater mistake on its part. 'Jantar-Mantar' is no longer just a place's name; it has become a symbol of a new consciousness and awakening. If the government stops the protesters, then Jantar-Mantar will spring up everywhere in the country," he said.

Protesters Detained in National Capital

Meanwhile, around 1,000 protesters have been detained across the national capital so far on Saturday while attempting to march towards Jantar Mantar for a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Delhi Police sources said. (ANI)

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