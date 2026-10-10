Rahul Gandhi Inspired Protest Against CEC, 1,000 Detained In Delhi

Karnataka Health Minister UT Khader on Saturday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's initiative had inspired the youth and people across the country to join the protest in Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Reacting to the protests, Khader said, "It was Rahul Gandhi ji's initiative that inspired the youth and people across the country to join this fight. The courage and commitment of Rahul Gandhi have also brought a major change, with more people and political parties, including INDIA bloc associates and the CJP, joining the protest. This is a matter of public concern, and we must stand united," he said.

1,000 Protesters Detained in Delhi

Meanwhile, around 1,000 protesters have been detained across the national capital so far on Saturday while attempting to march towards Jantar Mantar for a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Delhi Police sources said.

Delhi Police continued to take demonstrators into preventive custody after informing them that permission had not been granted for the gathering. CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke, who travelled from Mumbai to Delhi to participate in the protest, posted a video on Instagram alleging that police personnel detained him and his associates as they disembarked from their flight at Delhi Airport.

Meanwhile, security personnel remained deployed at multiple locations across the national capital as CJP activists continued their call for a protest against the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Entry points to Delhi were placed under heightened security, while 46 Metro stations remained closed, according to the details provided. As part of the security arrangements, the New Delhi district was divided into 20 operational zones, with dedicated detention centres established for each zone, police said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)