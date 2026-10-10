Souls' Caregiver Brings Donation-Based Spiritual Teaching Back With A 28-Day Program

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) On 10/10/2026, the program opens with no price set in advance. Participants complete all 28 days and then decide what to contribute.

- Lukas GalkaNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Souls' Caregiver, an independent spiritual growth and energy healing practice, opens its 28-Day Spiritual Growth & Energy Healing Program today. The program's standard price is US$800. For this launch, participants pay nothing in advance and choose their contribution after finishing the final day.A fast-growing market for the intangibleOver 2025 and 2026, services built around spiritual wellbeing have become a visible and crowded commercial field. Meditation apps, online courses, guided retreats, energy healing sessions, spiritual coaching and a long list of related products now compete for the attention of people who are looking for calm, meaning or direction. The goal behind these purchases is inherently immaterial, yet the way it is pursued has become highly consumer-oriented, with subscriptions, bundles, limited-time offers and starter kits.Souls' Caregiver says it wants to move in the opposite direction, toward the older way spiritual knowledge has been shared. In many Buddhist or Hindu traditions, monks and teachers offer teaching without a fixed fee, and listeners give voluntary donations according to their means and their sense of gratitude. The 28-day program now follows the same logic: the teaching and the practice come first, and the value is assigned afterward by the person who received them.A symbolic date, a lasting intentionThe launch date has numerological significance. October 10, 2026 contains the number 10 three times: in the day, in the month and in the year, since 2 + 0 + 2 + 6 equals 10. Souls' Caregiver treats the date as a pretext for introducing the model, and does not present it as the reason the model exists."The date gives us a good occasion, and nothing more," said the founder of Souls' Caregiver, Lukas Galka, a Reiki Master and spiritual healer who leads the program. "My real intention is for this to become the standard. I would like every form of help we offer to be available for free, with an open invitation to support the project financially if it has been useful to you. 10/10/10 is simply the day we begin."Knowing about spirituality and changing are different thingsSpiritual content has never been easier to consume. Books, podcasts, YouTube channels, online courses, crystals, guided meditations and rituals are available in nearly unlimited supply. Souls' Caregiver observes that accumulating knowledge does not automatically lead to inner change, and that a person can listen to hundreds of hours on awareness without becoming noticeably more aware.The 28-day program is built around that observation. Each day, participants receive an email with a lesson, which may include an article, a selected video, a book recommendation, a reflection question or a practical exercise. Topics include the ego, mindfulness, detachment, suffering, life purpose, the Higher Self, and duality and non-duality, drawn from Buddhism, Hinduism, Taoism, Sufism, Christianity and other traditions, together with insights from modern psychology. Throughout the 28 days, the founder also provides daily distance Reiki energy healing. The program asks participants to look inward and find their own truth through repeated practice, and does not direct them to search for it in external rituals or purchases. No previous spiritual experience is required, and the program is not affiliated with any religion.More informationDetails of the program are available at spiritual-growth-course/. Information about the one-time 10/10/2026 event is available at 10-10-10-could-be-a-beautiful-day-to-begin-your-inner-journey/.About Souls' CaregiverSouls' Caregiver helps people discover their true selves and regain peace and meaning in their lives through energy healing and inward spiritual growth. Its flagship offering is a 28-day program led by a Reiki Master, delivered online to an English-speaking audience worldwide.

Lukas Galka

Souls' Caregiver

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Souls' Caregiver Brings Donation-Based Spiritual Teaching Back With a 28-Day Program News Provided By 6th Dimension October 10, 2026, 11:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Religion



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