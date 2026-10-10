BJP's Bengal Chief Calls CJP Stir 'Anti-National', Alleges Backing By Hostile Forces

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 10 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal president Samik Bhattacharya alleged that the ongoing movement by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which is demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, was anti-national in nature and backed by anti-national forces.

"Every citizen in a democratic country has the right to protest. However, irrelevant forces are trying to become relevant using the present movement. Today's protest is out of frustration. The government is keeping an eye on the issue. Anti-national forces are working in masks. We also have definite information in this regard. Remember, CJP withdrew the previous protest, which was on the NEET paper leak issues, happily,” Bhattacharya, who is also BJP's Rajya Sabha member, told newspersons on Saturday.

Without directly naming Congress and the Trinamool Congress faction led by Mamata Banerjee, the BJP leader said that a“half-dead” political force had joined hands with a“dead” force to stay relevant over the movement.

“On the occasion of Mahalaya today, the former West Bengal Chief Minister has gone to New Delhi instead of staying in the state. We want her to stay here during this time of festivity and visit various puja pandals. We want to see her doing that. Where have all the big Trinamool Congress leaders gone?” Bhattacharya asked.

Meanwhile, Mamata, in a video message on social media, alleged that she was prevented from reaching Jantar Mantar in New Delhi and kept confined to her residence in the national capital along with other Trinamool Congress leaders.

In the social media video message, she also claimed that as she began staging a sit-in protest at South Avenue, Delhi Police personnel detained the Trinamool Congress leaders and bundled them into a prison van.

“I wanted to join the movement of the youths at Jantar Mantar. But we were not allowed. Then we started a peaceful sit-in-demonstration in front of our house. But the police detained us and pushed us into a police van, which is now moving around Delhi. The BJP is going all-out to end democracy in India. But they will not ultimately be successful,” said Mamata in her social media live message from the police van.