Manipur CM Demands MP Akoijam's Resignation After JNU Dismissal

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal/New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Saturday demanded the resignation of Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam from Parliament, a day after Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) dismissed him from service with immediate effect following an enquiry into allegations of sexual harassment.

Taking to social media platforms Facebook and X, Manipur CM Khemchand Singh wrote, "The dismissal of Prof. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, MP of Inner Manipur, from Jawaharlal Nehru University is deeply disturbing and shameful.”

He said,“As per the official order, the Internal Committee enquired into allegations of sexual harassment against him at the University and recommended major punishment. Following due process, he has been dismissed from service.”

“Such grave misconduct by a holder of high legislative office and a professor is unacceptable and tarnishes the image of Manipur. As an MP represents the voice of the people, the sanctity of Parliament must be upheld. When its dignity is compromised, public trust is eroded. On moral grounds, Prof. Akoijam has lost the moral authority to continue as a public representative and should resign from the Lok Sabha immediately, respecting the sentiment of the people,” the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit, in an order on Friday said that an enquiry was conducted by the Internal Committee against Prof. Akoijam of Centre for the Study of Social Systems, School of Social Sciences, pursuant to allegations of sexual harassment.

“..... based on the findings, the Internal Committee recommended major punishment to Prof. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, as per service rules and by invoking rule of Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules.

"Upon following the due process and considering all available facts and as per the report of the Internal Committee, the punishment of dismissal from the services of the University is hereby imposed on Prof. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, Centre for the Study of Social Systems, School of Social Sciences of the University, with immediate effect,” the order said.

No official statement or response from Akoijam, who represents the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency, was available at the time of filing this news report.

According to media reports, at least 11 female students lodged sexual harassment complaints against Akoijam in May.

The complaints alleged that he had invited students to his campus residence under the pretext of meetings or gatherings and attempted to sexually harass them.

Some students also alleged that he made obscene and inappropriate remarks in the classroom.

The allegations and complaints were reported to have been examined as part of the enquiry that preceded the university's decision to dismiss him.

The specific findings of the enquiry were not available at the time of filing this report.