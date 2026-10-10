Burial Ground Dispute: Two Dalit Men Forced To Prostrate In TN's Erode

MENAFN - IANS) Erode (Tamil Nadu), Oct 10 (IANS) A dispute over the burial of an elderly Dalit man at Perumpalli village in Erode, Tamil Nadu, allegedly led to two members of his community being forced to fall at the feet of dominant caste villagers after threats of an economic boycott, police said on Saturday.

Thingalur police have booked two individuals under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The alleged humiliation drew public attention after a video purportedly showing the two men prostrating before others went viral.

The dispute arose on October 5, when Scheduled Caste villagers took the body of a 90-year-old community member to the burial ground for his final rites. The elderly man had died of age-related ailments, according to police.

Some dominant caste villagers allegedly obstructed the burial, leading to a tense confrontation. An argument broke out as members of the deceased man's community sought to proceed with the funeral.

Police said the confrontation escalated when dominant caste members allegedly warned the Dalit villagers that they would be denied employment in the locality.

The threat of losing access to work was allegedly used to pressure them during the burial dispute. Two Dalit men were subsequently allegedly compelled to fall at the feet of the dominant caste villagers under the threat of an economic boycott.

The purported video of the humiliation brought wider attention to the confrontation and the circumstances surrounding the burial. The final rites were eventually completed under police protection, with Revenue Department officials supervising the burial.

Their presence enabled the community to proceed with the funeral after the obstruction and confrontation.

Acting on a complaint by the Perundurai revenue inspector, Thingalur police registered the case late on Thursday night. The complaint formed the basis for invoking provisions of the law against the two individuals accused in connection with the incident.

Police said an investigation was continuing into the alleged obstruction, threats and forced prostration.

The allegations concern both the community's access to the burial ground and the use of employment-related threats during the dispute.

Sources attributed the incident to prevailing caste discrimination in the locality. The confrontation has highlighted the pressure exerted on Dalit villagers while they were seeking to bury an elderly community member, with the funeral ultimately requiring police protection and official supervision.