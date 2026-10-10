Its Medical Miracle OTT Release: Netflix Or Prime Video? Where To Watch Sangeeth Prathap's Thriller?

Looking for Its Medical Miracle OTT release details? Find out where to watch the medical drama online, its expected streaming date and the latest updates on its digital premiere.

Thriller movie fans have a new release to watch this week. Malayalam actor Sangeeth Prathap plays the lead role in Its A Medical Miracle. Telugu audiences already know him well from the movie Premalu. Makers mixed supernatural elements into a regular storyline for this digital release. The streaming platform just announced the official release date.

Sangeeth Prathap, Sharaf U Dheen, and Akhila Bhargavan play the main roles in this film. The movie originally hit the theatres on September 15. The makers are bringing it to OTT within just one month. You can watch the film on Manorama Max starting October 15. The platform offers the movie in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada languages.

The hero faces a massive turning point in his life. A brain-dead young man miraculously comes back to life to start the story. He notices a strange change in his body after waking up from the coma. He hears normal everyday sounds at an extreme volume. The story explores whether this weird superpower becomes a blessing or a curse for him.

The hero desperately tries to find the nurse who saved his life. This search drags him into a highly dangerous new world. He joins a secret game just to track down her voice. Dangerous enemies and sudden twists make his situation much worse. You will find out if he escapes these traps and meets the nurse when the movie streams on Manorama Max from October 15.