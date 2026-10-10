Bigg Boss 10 Telugu: Apoorva In Trouble? Why Her Fights And Dramatic Reactions Are Making Headlines

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 contestant Apoorva is drawing attention for her frequent fights and dramatic reactions. Is her behaviour affecting her chances of staying in the house? Check the latest eviction buzz.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 grabs massive attention with fresh controversies and unexpected twists every day. Housemates are showing terrible behavior right from the nomination process. Viewers are heavily trolling certain contestants for their unnecessary shouting and overaction. The internet is buzzing with rumors that contestants who focus only on drama instead of the game will face a massive shock through this week's elimination.

The fifth week nomination process ended in a highly tense atmosphere. Apoorva, Shalini, Rohit, Charan, and Naresh landed in the danger zone this week. Apoorva entered the house as a commoner wild card through the 'Agnipariksha' task, but her behavior is facing severe criticism now. She earned a bad reputation for focusing on arguments, shouting, and overaction instead of concentrating on the game and tasks. Shalini is also facing the exact same feedback from the audience.

Host Nagarjuna gave a strict warning last week, but Apoorva did not change her behavior at all. Netizens are slamming both Apoorva and Shalini for their attitude inside the house. Apoorva keeps fighting with co-contestants and talks recklessly. Shalini spends her time chatting with Rohit until late at night and turns every small issue into a massive drama. Both these contestants are now stuck in the danger zone and might face the final elimination door.

Strong rumors suggest that Apoorva is already eliminated from the Bigg Boss house this week. Makers might also plan a double elimination twist this time. Shalini might also step out of the house if the double elimination rumor turns out to be true.

Viewers strongly feel that Shalini ruined Rohit's game with her behavior. The audience is proving through voting that contestants cannot survive long if they do overaction just for screen space.

Apoorva reportedly got the lowest votes due to massive public negativity. Netizens are commenting that anyone who prefers overaction over the game will face the exact same fate.

This elimination sends a very strong signal to the remaining housemates. We have to wait and see how the upcoming games will change inside the house.