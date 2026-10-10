Cole Palmer Extends Chelsea's Stay With Deal Until 2034

MENAFN - IANS) London, Oct 10 (IANS) Chelsea forward Cole Palmer has signed a new contract that will keep him at the Premier League club until 2034, extending his stay after establishing himself as one of the team's key attacking players since joining in August 2023.

The 24-year-old has registered 91 goal contributions in 138 appearances for Chelsea, helping the club win the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Conference League.

Palmer said he was delighted to commit his future to Chelsea and believed the club was moving in the right direction.

“Chelsea means a lot to me, and I think the club is going in the right direction, so I'm delighted to sign, and I'm obviously very happy,” Palmer said in an official press release.

“Speaking to the owners, to the sporting directors and, obviously, the manager, they gave me a lot of confidence, so it was only right to sign. Speaking to players as well, everyone has the same ambitions. I feel like we win major trophies here consistently, and I want to be a part of that and play a big role in it too,” he added.

Palmer made an immediate impact in his debut season, scoring 25 goals and providing 19 assists in the 2023-24 campaign. Six of his goals came in back-to-back Premier League hat-tricks, as he earned Chelsea's Player of the Season and Players' Player of the Season awards.

He also won the Premier League Young Player of the Season and the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Young Player of the Year honours.

Palmer continued his impressive performances in the following season, recording a hat-trick of assists against Wolverhampton Wanderers before scoring four goals in the first half against Brighton and Hove Albion.

He played a key role in Chelsea's UEFA Conference League triumph, providing two assists in the final against Real Betis. He then scored twice and assisted Joao Pedro in Chelsea's 3-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the FIFA Club World Cup final in July 2025.

Last season, Palmer recorded 14 further goal contributions, including a goal against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League and another hat-trick against Wolves.

On the international stage, Palmer became only the second England player to score in a European Championship final when he netted against Spain at Euro 2024.

He has started the current season strongly, scoring four goals and providing two assists in Chelsea's opening seven matches.