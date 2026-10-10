J&K Police Hosts Kabaddi Tourney In Ramban To Keep Youth Off Drugs

Jammu and Kashmir Police organised a kabaddi tournament in Ramban on Saturday under its Civic Action Programme (CAP), aiming to encourage youth participation in sports, provide a platform for emerging talent and support efforts to keep young people away from drugs. The tournament brought together local kabaddi players, with officials highlighting the importance of sporting activities in promoting discipline, community participation and positive engagement among youngsters.

Police Initiative to Engage Youth

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ramban, Arun Gupta said the kabaddi tournament was part of a series of activities being organised across the district in accordance with the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Jammu and Kashmir Police Headquarters. "As per the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Jammu and Kashmir Police Headquarters, Civic Action Programmes are being organised across the district at subdivision and police station levels. The initiatives aim to engage youth, support the anti-drug campaign, and provide a platform for young people to showcase their talent. More such events will be organised in the coming days," Gupta said.

Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Alyas Khan praised the skills displayed by the participants and called for more such competitions to help young athletes develop their abilities. "Our kabaddi players have displayed excellent skills, inspiring other youngsters to participate in sports. I thank the SSP and request that such sporting events continue under the Civic Action Programme, providing youth with opportunities to showcase their talent," Khan said.

Player Perspective and Future Hopes

Virender Singh Raju, captain of the Ramban Blasters Kabaddi Club, thanked the police for regularly organising sporting events and said such initiatives could help local players progress to higher levels of competition. "JK Police Ramban organised this Kabaddi tournament today as part of the Civic Action Programme. I want to thank the JK Police Ramban very much for always creating these kinds of opportunities everywhere, whether it's a marathon, a volleyball tournament, Kabaddi, cricket, or Kho-Kho. I just hope that the JK Police keeps organising these sports events so that the youth can do their best to make the district proud and stay away from drugs and depression," Raju said.

Highlighting the progress made by young players from the district, he said three members of the club's under-19 team had been selected for national-level kabaddi competitions. "Three of our boys from our Under-19 team were selected for the National level in Kabaddi this time around. So if we keep getting opportunities like this, one day we'll also see athletes from Ramban playing anywhere, whether it's on TV in the Pro Kabaddi League or on an international stage. We thank you very much once again to the District Administration Ramban and JK Police Ramban. The youth will play, and India will win," he added.

Wider Sporting Initiatives in the District

The tournament followed other initiatives aimed at promoting sporting talent in the district. Last month, the Department of Youth Services and Sports, Jammu and Kashmir, in collaboration with the District Administration Ramban, organised the Inter-Division Union Territory (UT)-Level Chess Competition 2026-27 at Yatri Niwas in Chanderkote. The competition featured around 59 players from the Jammu and Kashmir divisions across the under-14, under-17 and under-19 boys' and girls' categories. Jammu Division won all six categories, while Kashmir Division finished runners-up in each event. (ANI)

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