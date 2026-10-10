Arvind Kejriwal, AISA's Neha Bora Detained During Protest In Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and All India Students' Association (AISA) leader Neha Bora were detained by Delhi Police amid protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Kejriwal, AISA Leader Defiant After Detention

Following his detention, Kejriwal took to X and shared a video in which he said that the country's youth had awakened and asserted that the protesters would not be intimidated.

देश का युवा जाग चुका है। - Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 10, 2026 In the video, Kejriwal, who was accompanied by AAP leader Sanjay Singh, said, "We have been detained by the police. Sanjay Singh is here with me. The youth of the country has awakened. We are not going to be intimidated by Modi's tyranny. Now, Gyanesh Kumar will have to resign. People will not tolerate this stealing of votes anymore. You all should also come out of your homes and fight to save the country."

Meanwhile, AISA leader Neha Bora also claimed that she has been detained. "We have been detained. But it does not matter. To my fellow Gen Z: This is our 1942. Their jails can hold a few of us but not all of us. Wherever any of us is stopped today, we sit down right there and begin. Every corner becomes Jantar Mantar," Bora wrote.

In another post, Bora said, "UPDATE: I am in detention. The movement is not. People are assembling at SAFDARJUNG FLYOVER right now. If you can, reach. If you are stopped, sit down where you are and hold the line," she said.

Congress Slams 'Diabolical Duo'

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also criticised the developments in the national capital, referring to the government's leadership in a post on X.

Seeing what is happening in the nation's capital today it is tempting to recall the old saying विनाशकाले विपरीतबुद्धि: But the fact is that this विपरीतबुद्धि is what has defined the Diabolical Duo for years. The so-called सेवा तीर्थ is actually a fast crumbling सत्ता तीर्थ - Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 10, 2026 "Seeing what is happening in the nation's capital today it is tempting to recall the old saying विनाशकाले विपरीतबुद्धि: But the fact is that this विपरीतबुद्धि is what has defined the Diabolical Duo for years. The so-called सेवा तीर्थ is actually a fast crumbling सत्ता तीर्थ," Ramesh wrote.

Over 1,000 Protesters Detained

Meanwhile, around 1,000 protesters have been detained across the national capital so far on Saturday while attempting to march towards Jantar Mantar for a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Delhi Police sources said.

Delhi Police continued to take demonstrators into preventive custody after informing them that permission had not been granted for the gathering.

CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke, who travelled from Mumbai to Delhi to participate in the protest, posted a video on Instagram alleging that police personnel detained him and his associates as they disembarked from their flight at Delhi Airport. (ANI)

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