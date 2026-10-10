PET Cups For Bubble Tea Buying Guide 2026 How To Choose Size, Diameter, Lid, And Sealing

(MENAFN- GetNews) Minhang, Shanghai, China - October 10 , 2026 - For bubble tea, the most common PET cup sizes are 16oz, 20oz, and 24oz with a 90mm or 98mm diameter. Use dome lids for toppings or flat sealing film for leak-proof travel. When selecting pet cups for bubble tea, four variables matter: size, diameter, lid, and sealing method. A mismatch in any one causes leaks, wasted inventory, and customer complaints. This guide walks through each variable step by step. Key Takeaways

✓Match cup diameter to your lid and sealing machine to prevent leaks and save money.

✓Choose dome lids for toppings or sealing film for leak-proof delivery. ✓Test a sample batch before ordering to ensure everything fits and works. PET Cups for Bubble Tea: Cup Size and Diameter Standard sizes for bubble tea drinks The market for bubble tea drinks centers on three capacities: 16 oz, 20 oz, and 24 oz. COPAK offers pet cups for bubble tea that range from 3 oz tasting cups to 24 oz drink cups. This range covers every serving scenario from sample tastings to large shareable drinks. Industry data identifies 24 oz as one of the two most popular boba cup sizes, alongside 16 oz. “I need a lot more ice and flavor if I use a 24-ounce cup, or it tastes bland.” - Reddit user in r/bubbletea Choosing the right caliber for lid compatibility Capacity alone does not guarantee compatibility with a drinking cup's closure system. The two dominant calibers for bubble tea are 90 mm and 98 mm. COPAK's pet plastic cups come in calibers of 78 mm, 90 mm, 96 mm, and 98 mm.

Cup Material Common Rim Diameter Notes PP (polypropylene) 90 mm Most common opening for PP heat-seal machines PET 95 mm or 98 mm Requires sealing machine that supports PET

Lid and Sealing Choices for PET Plastic Cups

Dome lids, flat lids, and sealing film options

Closure selection determines the drinking experience and leak protection for every cup. Three lid types dominate the market. Dome lids provide extra headroom for toppings like boba pearls, fruit chunks, or whipped cream. Flat lids suit drinks without solid toppings and stack efficiently for storage.

Sealing machine compatibility and leak prevention tips

Diameter matching between cup, lid, and sealing machine is the single most critical factor for leak prevention. Buyers must confirm three specifications before placing a large order: cup caliber, lid diameter, and sample testing.

Follow this three-step checklist before ordering pet cups for bubble tea:

Choose the drink size and decide whether toppings are used.Match cup diameter to your lid supplier and sealer machine.Select a dome lid, flat lid, or sealing film based on travel needs and budget.

FAQ

What is the most common diameter for bubble tea cups?

The two dominant calibers are 90 mm and 98 mm. Most sealing machines handle one specific caliber. Always confirm your machine specs before ordering.

Can I use the same lid on a 16 oz and a 24 oz cup?

Not necessarily. Two cups with the same capacity may have different rim diameters. Check the caliber, not the volume, before matching lids.

How do I prevent leaks with pet plastic cups?

Match cup diameter to your lid supplier and sealer machine. Test a sample batch under real conditions. A 1 mm mismatch causes sealing failures and wasted inventory.

About Us

Shanghai COPAK Industry Co., LTD, established in 2015, with sales office in Shanghai and associated factory in Guangdong. COPAK is a professional supplier of Eco-friendly food & beverage packaging products: PET cans, PET bottles, PET cups, etc.