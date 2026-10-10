PET Cups For Bubble Tea Buying Guide 2026 How To Choose Size, Diameter, Lid, And Sealing
|Cup Material
|Common Rim Diameter
|Notes
|PP (polypropylene)
|90 mm
|Most common opening for PP heat-seal machines
|PET
|95 mm or 98 mm
|Requires sealing machine that supports PET
Lid and Sealing Choices for PET Plastic Cups
Dome lids, flat lids, and sealing film options
Closure selection determines the drinking experience and leak protection for every cup. Three lid types dominate the market. Dome lids provide extra headroom for toppings like boba pearls, fruit chunks, or whipped cream. Flat lids suit drinks without solid toppings and stack efficiently for storage.
Sealing machine compatibility and leak prevention tips
Diameter matching between cup, lid, and sealing machine is the single most critical factor for leak prevention. Buyers must confirm three specifications before placing a large order: cup caliber, lid diameter, and sample testing.
Follow this three-step checklist before ordering pet cups for bubble tea:Choose the drink size and decide whether toppings are used. Match cup diameter to your lid supplier and sealer machine. Select a dome lid, flat lid, or sealing film based on travel needs and budget.
FAQ
What is the most common diameter for bubble tea cups?
The two dominant calibers are 90 mm and 98 mm. Most sealing machines handle one specific caliber. Always confirm your machine specs before ordering.
Can I use the same lid on a 16 oz and a 24 oz cup?
Not necessarily. Two cups with the same capacity may have different rim diameters. Check the caliber, not the volume, before matching lids.
How do I prevent leaks with pet plastic cups?
Match cup diameter to your lid supplier and sealer machine. Test a sample batch under real conditions. A 1 mm mismatch causes sealing failures and wasted inventory.
About Us
Shanghai COPAK Industry Co., LTD, established in 2015, with sales office in Shanghai and associated factory in Guangdong. COPAK is a professional supplier of Eco-friendly food & beverage packaging products: PET cans, PET bottles, PET cups, etc.
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