Steel Structure Hangar Projects Require Careful Planning Before Construction Begins

MENAFN - GetNews)A steel structure hangar looks simple from the outside: a big roof, wide doors, and lots of clear space. Inside, the details decide whether it works well for years or causes headaches. Span, door size, floor loads, and local codes all shape the design. This guide shares what we see on real jobs, so you can ask better questions early. Whether you plan to house small aircraft, helicopters, or a maintenance line, the same basics apply. We will cover the structure, the envelope, and the schedule. Take what helps and skip what does not.

Start With the Aircraft, Not the Drawing

Every good design begins with a simple list. What will you park inside, and how many? A single-engine plane needs a very different space from a business jet or a helicopter fleet. Write down the wingspan, the tail height, and the turning room you need. Then add a margin, because fleets tend to grow.

Clear span is the next big question. Aircraft need open floors, so columns inside the building cause trouble. Steel handles wide spans well. Portal frames can cover 60 metres or more without a single interior column. For larger spans, trusses or space frames can take over.

Think about how people will use the space as well. Some owners want a pure parking bay. Others want a workshop corner, a small office, or a parts store. Mezzanines and side lean-tos can add that space without touching the main span. Plan these early, since changing them later means reworking the frame.

Also check your site. Wind speed, snow load, and seismic zone all change the steel weight. Ground conditions affect the foundation. A quick soil report and a local code check will save you many revisions. If your area has strict height limits near the runway, confirm them before you fix the roof pitch.

Frame, Cladding, and Doors

A steel structure hangar usually uses a primary frame, secondary purlins, and a wall and roof skin. The frame carries the load. The purlins and girts hold the skin. Each layer should match the climate you work in.

For cladding, single-skin steel sheet works for dry, mild regions. Sandwich panels cost more, but they keep the inside cooler and quieter. Hot desert sites and cold northern sites usually benefit from insulation. Condensation can also hurt aircraft, so ask about vents and roof lights. Natural light cuts your power bill and makes the workshop area easier to use.

The door is often the hardest part. A hangar door can be as wide as the whole building front. You can choose bi-fold, hydraulic, sliding, or vertical lifting doors. Hydraulic doors open fast and seal well, but they need a strong header beam. Sliding doors suit wide openings and need less maintenance. Think about wind loads on a large door, because a gust can push hard against the frame.

Fire safety deserves its own conversation. Many regions require foam or sprinkler systems in aircraft storage. Leave space for pipes, tanks, and drainage in the design. Adding them afterward is possible, but it costs more and takes longer.

Budget, Schedule, and Delivery

Steel is popular because it is fast. Factories cut and drill the parts, so the site crew mostly bolts them together. A mid-size steel structure hangar can often rise in a few months once the foundation is ready. A concrete building of the same size takes much longer.

Cost depends on span, height, door type, and steel prices. Doors and foundations can make up a surprising share of the total. Ask for a breakdown, not just a single number. That way you can see where changes save money. A slightly smaller door or a shorter eave height can trim the bill without hurting function.

Logistics matter too. Long beams need proper transport routes, and ports can add delays. If you work abroad, check container sizes, customs steps, and crane access early. Many people have told us that a clear packing list and numbered parts make site work much smoother.

Compare a steel structure project with your other options, such as a concrete shell or a simple warehouse shed. Steel wins on speed and span. It also lets you expand later by adding bays at one end. That flexibility matters if your fleet grows.

Share Your Plans Early

Every hangar starts with a few basic numbers: aircraft size, site, and budget. Once those are clear, the rest falls into place much faster. If you are planning a project now, send us your drawings, location, and rough requirements. We can suggest a frame layout, cladding options, and a door type, then prepare a quote that fits your timeline. A short chat at the start often saves weeks later.

About Us

Harbin Dongan Building Sheets Co., Ltd. is a modern enterprise specializing in the building in large cold room 、steel structure factory building、 container room production area. We have been engaged in the production and R&D for 50 years.