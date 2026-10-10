Sandwich Panel Selection Requires Balancing Insulation, Fire Safety, And Cost

MENAFN - GetNews)Choosing a metal sandwich panel sounds simple until you put three datasheets side by side. One promises the best insulation. Another carries the strongest fire rating. A third wins on price. Each claim is true, and each one pulls you in a different direction.

Most project teams end up asking the same question: which of the three matters most for this job? The answer depends on what the building does, where it stands, and how long you plan to keep it. This guide walks through the trade-offs in plain terms, so you can shortlist options before you ask for quotes.

Thermal Insulation: Where Energy Savings Start

Insulation drives your running costs for decades. A cold store, a food plant, or a logistics hub with controlled temperatures needs walls that hold their temperature. That is where a PIR sandwich panel does well. Polyisocyanurate foam has low thermal conductivity, so you can reach a target U-value with a thinner core. A thinner wall means lighter loads, lower freight costs, and more usable floor space.

Check the lambda value on the datasheet, but look at the aged value too. Foam cores can shift slightly over time, and honest suppliers share both numbers. Joint design matters as much as the core. Tight tongue-and-groove joints and good sealing stop the air leaks that ruin a great U-value on paper.

Climate matters too. A warehouse in a mild region may not need 100 mm of foam. A freezer in a hot, humid port city probably needs more than you expect. Match the thickness to the real temperature gap, not to habit. If you are unsure, ask the supplier to run a quick heat-loss estimate for your site. It takes them a few minutes and saves you a lot of guessing.

Fire Rating: Know What Your Site Needs

Fire performance is not a place to guess. Local codes often set the minimum, and insurers sometimes ask for more. Look for the test standard first, such as the EN 13501-1 reaction-to-fire classes, or FM approvals in some markets.

A rock wool sandwich panel uses a mineral core that does not burn. It holds its shape under high heat, and it can reach up to two hours of fire resistance when installed correctly. That makes it a common pick for escape routes, plant rooms, and buildings close to site boundaries. It also dampens noise, which helps in busy industrial areas.

PIR cores can meet tough standards too, particularly the B-s2,d0 class. But they behave differently from mineral wool in a real fire. Ask for the full test reports rather than a summary line. Remember that the whole system counts, not only the core. Fixings, joints, and steel facings all change the result.

Your local fire officer or insurer can often tell you in one call what they will accept. Make that call before you finalize the design, because it is much cheaper than changing panels later.

Cost: Looking Past the Price per Square Metre

Price per square metre is easy to compare, so it gets too much weight. A lower quote can hide thinner steel, a lower coating grade, or a weaker core. Those gaps show up later as dents, rust, and higher energy bills.

Try a lifecycle view instead. Add up the panel price, freight, installation time, and ten years of energy use. Lightweight panels often cut crane time and the amount of structural steel you need. Fast, clean installation also shortens your schedule, and an earlier opening day has real value.

Building cladding makes a good test case. A simple storage shed may only need modest insulation and a basic coating. A hospital wing or a food plant needs better everything. Spend where the building will feel it, and save where it will not.

Also ask about minimum order quantities, lead times, and spare panels for future repairs. These small details rarely appear on the price sheet, yet they shape the final budget.

Make the Call With a Clear Brief

No single option wins every time. Insulation, fire rating, and cost take different priority in different projects. Start by ranking them for your site, then test each shortlisted product against that ranking.

If you are planning a project now, send us your drawings, location, and target specs. We can suggest core types, thicknesses, and coatings, and share a quote that fits your schedule. A short conversation early often saves a long redesign later.

About Us

Harbin Dongan Building Sheets Co., Ltd. is a modern enterprise specializing in the building in large cold room 、steel structure factory building、 container room production area. We have been engaged in the production and R&D for 50 years.