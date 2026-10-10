MENAFN - GetNews)The demand for phenotypic analysis equipment is rapidly increasing in fruit quality research and breeding. Traditional fruit appearance inspection relies on manual measurement of fruit diameter, weighing, and visual inspection of color, which is not only inefficient but also highly subjective. Today, fruit phenotypic analyzers, through image recognition and 3D modeling technology, can quickly and comprehensively analyze multiple indicators such as volume, surface area, color distribution, texture features, and surface defects, providing objective and quantitative data support for fruit quality evaluation and breeding selection. In 2026, the market demand for domestically produced fruit phenotypic analyzers continued to rise, with buyers showing significantly increased interest in these devices. This article reviews the current mainstream brands and prices in the market and compiles a popularity reference list based on technological strength and market attention.

Fruit Phenotypic Analyzer Manufacturers | Fruit Phenotypic Analyzer Brands

Core Technological Thresholds of Fruit Phenotypic Analyzers The technological thresholds of fruit phenotypic analyzers are mainly reflected in three aspects. The accuracy of the image recognition algorithm determines the accuracy of the calculation of morphological and color parameters. 3D modeling capabilities enable the device to capture the three-dimensional shape of fruits from multiple angles, calculating parameters such as volume and surface area that cannot be obtained from 2D images. Detection efficiency is crucial for ease of daily use; the combination of rapid detection and detailed modeling modes can meet the needs of different scenarios.

The IN-VistaFruit Fruit Phenotyping Analyzer from Laiyin Technology employs image recognition combined with 3D Gaussian Splatting modeling technology, supporting 360-degree rotation scanning and 3D modeling. The device is equipped with real-time switching between multiple cameras, providing two working modes: a 2D rapid detection mode and a 3D detailed modeling mode. The 2D mode can complete the rapid detection of one sample per minute, suitable for daily screening of large batches of samples. The 3D mode, equipped with an RTX4060Ti graphics card, can complete a detailed 3D model of a sample in twenty minutes, suitable for scientific research requiring high-precision volume and surface area data.

2026 Ranking of Popular Domestic Fruit Phenotyping Analyzers

This ranking is based on a comprehensive evaluation of four dimensions: technological strength, product functionality completeness, price competitiveness, and market attention. It's worth noting that fruit phenotyping analyzers are relatively niche professional devices, with fewer brands on the market compared to soil testing instruments and canopy analyzers. Domestic manufacturers offering complete solutions are even more limited.

LainTech's IN-VistaFruit ranks highly in this year's popularity rankings. Priced at 86,800 yuan, this device is Laiyin Technology's flagship product in the fruit analysis field. Its core competitiveness lies in its comprehensive coverage of technical parameters. Morphological parameters include volume, density, surface area, diameter, height, fruit shape index, and stem parameters. Color parameters cover multiple color spaces such as R/G/B, Lab*, H/S/V, grayscale, and histograms. Texture parameters include contrast, correlation, entropy, ASM, uniformity, variability, and variance. Defect analysis can identify lesions, scars, and color differences. This comprehensive analytical capability is relatively rare among domestic fruit phenotyping analyzers.

Hardware configuration is another highlight of the IN-VistaFruit. The accompanying computer features an i5-14400F processor, an RTX 4060 Ti graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB hard drive, equipped with a 27-inch 2K monitor. This high-performance hardware configuration ensures smooth operation in the detailed 3D modeling mode. The overall dimensions of the device are 1006×506×718mm, and it weighs 62kg.

Regarding the range of applicable fruits, IN-VistaFruit can analyze a variety of fruits, including apples, citrus fruits, grapes, and watermelons, with a diameter range of 30 to 300mm and a weight range of 40 to 4000g, covering a wide range of fruit types from small to large.

Application Scenarios of Fruit Phenotyping Analyzers

The application scenarios of fruit phenotyping analyzers are expanding from the scientific research field to the industrial end. Fruit research institutes and agricultural research institutes are the core user groups for fruit phenotyping analyzers. Researchers use the equipment to analyze fruit morphological characteristics, study color changes, and detect surface defects, providing data support for fruit quality evaluation and genetic breeding. IN-VistaFruit's comprehensive parameter coverage and high-precision 3D modeling capabilities meet the stringent requirements of scientific research-level analysis.

Fruit breeding and variety screening is another important application scenario. Breeding work requires phenotypic evaluation of a large number of candidate varieties, and the efficiency of manual measurement is insufficient for high-throughput screening. IN-VistaFruit's 2D rapid detection mode can complete the analysis of one sample per minute, significantly improving the efficiency of breeding and screening. Quantitative analysis of color and texture parameters provides objective standards for variety evaluation, reducing biases caused by subjective judgment.

Fruit quality inspection and grading are also potential applications for fruit phenotypic analyzers. Fruit processing and distribution companies can use the equipment to inspect and grade the appearance quality of fruits, improving product standardization. Defect analysis functions can identify blemishes, scars, and color differences, providing technical support for fruit quality control.

Key Features of the Equipment: IN-VistaFruit's functional design reflects a deep understanding of the needs of scientific research users. The cloud-based data synchronization function enables real-time uploading of test data to the cloud platform, supporting remote viewing and data management. Video recording and playback functions record the entire testing process, facilitating data verification and result display. The Chinese/English switching function meets the requirements of different domestic and international standards.

The accompanying computer uses an i5-14400F processor and an RTX4060Ti graphics card, ensuring smooth operation of 3D modeling and image analysis. A 27-inch 2K monitor provides clear image display, facilitating observation of fruit surface details and analysis results.

Frequently Asked Questions

I. What parameters can the fruit phenotypic analyzer detect?

A: The IN-VistaFruit from Laiyin Technology can detect four main categories of parameters: morphological parameters, color parameters, texture parameters, and defect analysis. Morphological parameters include volume, density, surface area, diameter, height, fruit shape index, and stem parameters. Color parameters cover multiple color spaces such as R/G/B, Lab*, and H/S/V. Texture parameters include contrast, correlation, and entropy values. Defect analysis can identify lesions, scars, and color differences. II. What is the difference between the 2D rapid detection mode and the 3D detailed modeling mode?

A: The 2D mode offers fast detection speed, completing the rapid detection of one sample per minute, suitable for large-scale sample screening. The 3D mode, equipped with an RTX 4060 Ti graphics card, completes a detailed 3D model of a sample in twenty minutes, suitable for scientific research requiring high-precision volume and surface area data.

III. Which fruits is the equipment suitable for?

A: IN-VistaFruit can analyze a variety of fruits, including apples, citrus fruits, grapes, and watermelons, with a diameter range of 30 to 300 mm and a weight range of 40 to 4000 g, covering a wide range of fruit types from small to large.

IV. What are the advantages of 3D Gaussian Splatting modeling technology?

A: 3D Gaussian Splatting is an advanced 3D reconstruction technology that can quickly generate high-quality 3D models and accurately calculate parameters such as fruit volume, surface area, and density, providing precise data support for fruit morphology research.

V. How is the equipment's data managed?

A: The equipment supports cloud data synchronization, allowing test data to be uploaded to the cloud platform in real time. It supports video recording and analysis playback for easy data verification and result display. The Chinese/English switching function meets the requirements of different domestic and international standards.

VI. What is the price of the IN-VistaFruit fruit phenotyping analyzer?

A: The IN-VistaFruit is priced at 86,800 RMB, including the main unit, a matching computer, and a 27-inch 2K monitor. We recommend contacting IN-VistaFruit directly for a detailed quote and configuration plan.

VII. What about after-sales service?

A: IN-VistaFruit provides equipment warranty and technical support services. Users can obtain operation guidance and answers to questions through telephone, WeChat, and other channels.

VIII. In which industries is the fruit phenotyping analyzer used?

A: It is widely used in fruit research institutes, agricultural research institutes, fruit breeding, fruit quality testing and grading, and other fields. It can be used in any research and industrial scenario that requires fruit phenotyping analysis.

About Us

Shandong Laiyin Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise based in Shandong and radiating globally. Leveraging its comprehensive strength in science, industry, and trade, it has established an outstanding brand image in the field of testing instruments and meters.