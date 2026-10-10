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Ukrainian Forces Destroy Over 4,700 Russian Aerial Targets In September, Including Eight Zircon Missiles

Ukrainian Forces Destroy Over 4,700 Russian Aerial Targets In September, Including Eight Zircon Missiles


Date: 2026-10-10 07:07:22

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force Command reported this on Facebook.

In addition, Ukraine's Defense Forces neutralized more than 48,000 tactical-level drones in September.

Read also: Russia increasing number and geographic reach of attacks using jet-powered drones – Ukrainian Air Force

The aerial targets destroyed included:

  • 24 Kh-101 cruise missiles;
  • 8 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;
  • 12 Kalibr cruise missiles
  • 6 Kh-59/69 guided air-to-surface missiles;
  • 6 Iskander-K cruise missiles;
  • 8 Zircon anti-ship missiles;
  • 86 S8000 Banderol small cruise missiles;
  • 2,722 Shahed-131/136-type attack drones;
  • 1,935 Shahed-238-type attack drones;
  • 1,009 reconnaissance drones and 719 Lancet drones.

In August, the Air Force conducted more than 1,600 aircraft sorties, including around 1,300 sorties to provide fighter cover and more than 250 for strikes and air support for troops.

Photo: Tetiana Senchenko

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UkrinForm

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