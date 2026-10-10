Ukrainian Forces Destroy Over 4,700 Russian Aerial Targets In September, Including Eight Zircon Missiles

In August, the Air Force conducted more than 1,600 aircraft sorties, including around 1,300 sorties to provide fighter cover and more than 250 for strikes and air support for troops.

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