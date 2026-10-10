Damage Reported In 13 Regions Following Overnight Russian Attacks Koretskyi
He said Russia attacked residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia. At least five aerial bombs struck a residential area, destroying entire entrance sections of apartment buildings.
"As of this moment, 12 people have been confirmed killed, including three children. Fourteen people have been injured. Information about another 12 people is being verified. Search and rescue operations are ongoing," Koretskyi said.Read also: Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia: Death toll rises to 12, including three children
According to him, Russia also attacked cities and communities in various regions of Ukraine with drones overnight. Private homes, agricultural enterprises, warehouses and railway infrastructure came under attack.
Damage was reported in more than ten regions. A total of 13 regions came under attack.
"I thank the rescuers, police officers and medical personnel working at the sites, clearing rubble and helping the injured," Koretskyi added.
As Ukrinform reported, October 11 has been declared a day of mourning in Zaporizhzhia.
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