Metro Trains, Escalators, Some Public Transport Services In Kyiv Suspended Due To Power Outage

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv City State Administration reported this on Telegram.

"Due to a loss of voltage from external power supply centers, metro train services and escalator operations have been temporarily suspended," the statement said.

Energy workers working around the clock to restore damaged facilities – PM Koretskyi

Kyivpastrans added that a loss of voltage in the power system had also temporarily halted some public transport services in the Solomianskyi and Pecherskyi districts, as well as parts of the Shevchenkivskyi and Darnytskyi districts of Kyiv.

An emergency power outage was also recorded in Kyiv's Pivdenna Borshchahivka area following a Russian attack.