Five Azerbaijani Boxers Reach Finals At U-17 European Championships In Montenegro

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Five members of Azerbaijan's national boxing team have qualified for the finals of the U-17 European Boxing Championships in Budva, Montenegro.

According to the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation, the Azerbaijani athletes secured their places in the title bouts following their victories in the semifinals.

Jamila Muradli (57kg) defeated Italy's Morena Stifani 4-1 and will face Germany's Aliya Ibrahim in the final.

Sema Abbasova (66kg) also won 4-1, beating Russia's Justina Anufriyeva. She will meet Türkiye's Ada Eybey in the title bout.

Hasrat Mammadov (46kg) overcame Ireland's Ronan Charles 3-2 and will face Romania's Kristi Kashu in the final.

Ismayil Nasirzade (52kg) secured a unanimous 5-0 victory over Ireland's Martin Nevin. His opponent in the final will be England's Shylo Macleod.

Mohammadali Istamov (57kg) defeated Ukraine's Nikita Zakharchenko 5-0 and will fight England's John Elam for the gold medal.

Three other Azerbaijani boxers - Gardash Rahimov (54kg), Hidayat Mammadov (70kg) and Khumar Jafarli (over 80kg) - finished the tournament with bronze medals.

The final bouts are scheduled for October 11.