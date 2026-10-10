Green Thumb Opens RISE Dispensary In Cape Coral, Expanding Florida Footprint To 25 Locations



RISE Dispensaries will serve medical patients in one of Southwest Florida's fastest-growing, waterfront communities with the opening of RISE Dispensary Cape Coral, located at 928 NE Pine Island Road.

RISE Dispensary Cape Coral opens Oct. 10 and will celebrate its grand opening event on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 9:00 a.m. ET. Continuing with RISE's new store opening tradition, a portion of profits from RISE Dispensary Cape Coral's grand opening will benefit local nonprofit The Grateful Veteran.



CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RISE Dispensaries, an industry-leading cannabis retail chain owned by Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb” or the“Company”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), today announced the opening of RISE Dispensary Cape Coral, Florida, on October 10. Located at 928 NE Pine Island Road, RISE Dispensary Cape Coral is Green Thumb's 25th retail location in Florida, adding to the Company's network of more than 120 stores nationwide.

Beginning October 10, RISE Dispensary Cape Coral will serve patients across Lee County with its best-in-class products and elite retail experience. The location will be open from 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET Sunday.

RISE Dispensary Cape Coral will offer a broad assortment of products from Green Thumb's portfolio, including RYTHM premium flower, full-spectrum vapes and concentrates, Dogwalkers pre-rolls, Good Green flower, &Shine flower and edibles, RISE flower and pre-rolls, Phat Panda flower and pre-rolls, Beboe edibles, and Doctor Solomon's tinctures, RSO, and topicals.

“Cape Coral is one of Florida's fastest-growing communities, and we're excited to expand access for patients across Lee County with the opening of RISE Cape Coral,” said Anthony Georgiadis, President of Green Thumb Industries.“We're proud to introduce our award-winning brands like RYTHM and Dogwalkers to this vibrant waterfront community. As we open our doors, we're honored to support The Grateful Veteran through our First Day Profits program as we begin building relationships and serving patients here.”

RISE Dispensary Cape Coral will host a grand opening event on Oct. 31 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The event will feature exclusive patient deals and promotions, as well as giveaways, music, refreshments available from a local food truck, and more.

As part of RISE's tradition to give back to each community it serves, a portion of the profits from RISE Dispensary Cape Coral's grand opening event will benefit The Grateful Veteran, a local nonprofit organization that connects veterans and first responders with community resources, advocacy, and education.

Green Thumb joined the Florida community in 2018 and currently operates two production facilities in Ocala and Homestead, where the Company cultivates and produces its branded products. In addition to RISE Cape Coral, there are 24 other RISE Dispensaries in Florida, including locations in Bonita Springs, Brandon, Clearwater, Crystal River, Deerfield Beach, Dunnellon, Fruitland Park, Hallandale Beach, Jacksonville, Kendall, New Port Richey, Ocala on College Rd, Orlando on Good Homes Rd, Oviedo, Pinellas Park, Port Charlotte, Port St. Lucie, Port Orange, Sun City Center, Tallahassee on Mahan, Tallahassee on Tennessee, Tampa, Wesley Chapel, and West Palm Beach. Roll-thru pick-up and delivery services are available to select RISE Dispensaries in Florida.

For more information on RISE Dispensaries' locations, product offerings, or other services, visit .

About RISE Dispensaries

RISE Dispensaries is a national cannabis retailer on a mission to promote well-being through the power of cannabis. Founded by Chicago-based Green Thumb Industries, RISE Dispensaries bring patients and customers the best, hand-picked products at a great value - all while providing best-in-class service, such as home delivery, virtual pharmacist consultations and mobile pre-ordering (services vary by market). RISE offers premium, high-quality cannabis products in a welcoming environment, featuring Green Thumb's award-winning family of brands such as &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM. Since opening its doors in 2015, RISE has grown its national footprint to 120+ retail locations across 14 U.S. markets and serves millions of patients and customers each year. More information is available at .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning Green Thumb Industries Inc. and other matters. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by such statements. Green Thumb Industries Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

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