NIA Invokes Anti-Hijacking Act In Flydubai Cockpit Attack On Captain Smit Machchhar, To Probe Terror Angle

In the same flight, Indian Captain Smit Machchhar was attacked by his co-pilot in an attempt to crash the flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

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