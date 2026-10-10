NIA Invokes Anti-Hijacking Act In Flydubai Cockpit Attack On Captain Smit Machchhar, To Probe Terror Angle
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The National Investigation Agency (NIA ) has registered a case in connection with the alleged hijacking of a FlyDubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv.Attack on Captain Smit Machchhar
In the same flight, Indian Captain Smit Machchhar was attacked by his co-pilot in an attempt to crash the flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv.
(this is a developing story)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment