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NIA Invokes Anti-Hijacking Act In Flydubai Cockpit Attack On Captain Smit Machchhar, To Probe Terror Angle

NIA Invokes Anti-Hijacking Act In Flydubai Cockpit Attack On Captain Smit Machchhar, To Probe Terror Angle


Date: 2026-10-10 07:00:40

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The National Investigation Agency (NIA ) has registered a case in connection with the alleged hijacking of a FlyDubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

Attack on Captain Smit Machchhar

In the same flight, Indian Captain Smit Machchhar was attacked by his co-pilot in an attempt to crash the flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

(this is a developing story)

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Live Mint

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