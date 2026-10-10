Faisal Shaikh Aka Faisu Drops Dreamy Photos From His Wedding In Madinah: A Blessing Beyond Words

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Popular social media influencer Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr Faisu, announced his wedding on Saturday.

Taking to his official Insta handle, he uploaded a string of dreamy pictures from the nikah ceremony which took place in Madinah, Saudi Arabia.

While Faisu opted for a white sherwani for his special day, the bride looked gorgeous in a red and white sharara.

Sharing the beautiful pictures on his official handle, Faisu wrote in the caption,“And We created you in pairs” (Quran 78:8) Alhamdulillah for a dream turned into reality. Nikah in the beautiful city of Madinah, with my entire family by my side. A blessing beyond words (sic)."

“Please keep us in your duas as we begin this beautiful journey together. May Allah bless our marriage with endless love and barakah. Ameen," he added.

As the announcement reached social media, many members from the entertainment industry congratulated the newlyweds in the comment section.

Actress Rubina Dilaik shared, "Big Congratulations... God Bless you".

Influencer Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan remarked, "So happy for you broski...Congratulations".

Dhanashree Verma shared, "Congratulations (blue hearts) Blessings".

Prince Narula added, "congratulations brother".

Actress Urvashi Dholakia penned, "Bahut Bahut Mubarak...stay blessed.. happiness always & forever".

Actor Gaurav Khanna commented, "Bahut bahut shubh kamnayein mere bhai.. congratulations for the new life ahead.. miltein hain aap dono se jald."

Actress Ridhi Dogra wrote, "Buhut Mubaarak be blessed always".

Not too long ago, a wedding card announcing Faisu's marriage went viral on social media. It featured the names Faisu and Tanya, bringing her name into the public eye for the first time.

In the photos shared by Faisu on his handle, the two were seen signing the wedding register. Another pic had him kissing his bride on the forehead.

The newlyweds were also seen catching a glimpse of Madinah through the wedding hall.