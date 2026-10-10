Snake Bite: Woman Bitten By Cobra While Working Under NREGA In Kozhikode
Kozhikode: A cobra bit a woman during her employment guarantee scheme work. The victim, Vimala from Poonoor, was walking to have her lunch from the worksite when the incident happened.
Co-workers rushed her to the Thamarassery Taluk Hospital. Doctors gave her first aid there. Later, they shifted her to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for advanced care.
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