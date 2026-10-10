Common Market For Eastern And Southern Africa (COMESA) Donates Medical Equipment And Essential Items To University Teaching Hospital (UTH) Adult Cancer Hospital

The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Secretariat has donated medical equipment and essential items to the Adult Cancer Hospital at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH), reaffirming its commitment to supporting the local community and improving patient care.

The donation includes 10 blood pressure machines, 15 pulse oximeters, 15 thermometers, 20 bedside chairs, 10 cardiac tables and five medicine cupboards. The Secretariat also provided a refrigerator, a 55-inch television, an electric kettle and other items to support the comfort and welfare of patients and staff.

Speaking on the donation, COMESA Assistant Secretary General Dr Dev Haman said:“Regional integration has a human face. Healthy people are essential to prosperous communities, and strong hospitals are vital to their wellbeing. We are proud to support UTH and the dedicated staff who care for patients every day.”

Receiving the items, UTH Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Paul Kanfwa commended the COMESA Secretariat for its commitment to assisting Zambia's largest referral hospital.

“We are encouraged by this donation today, and we assure you that it will be put to good use and help our patients. We urge other organisations to emulate what COMESA Secretariat has done for the benefit of the people,” Dr Kanfwa said.

COMESA has been based in Lusaka for more than three decades and serves 21 Member States across Eastern and Southern Africa. The donation was made through the Secretariat's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, recognising Zambia's role as its host country and the importance of giving back to the local community.

The contribution builds on COMESA's previous support to UTH, including assistance to the Haematology Children's Ward and the Children's Ward at the Cancer Diseases Hospital. The latest donation extends that support to adult cancer patients.

The Secretariat also acknowledged the dedication of UTH's doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff, as well as COMESA employees whose generosity helped make the donation possible.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA).