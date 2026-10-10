School Health & Hygiene Kit Distribution Continues In Gbarpolu And Nimba

The Ministry of Education's 2026 School Health and Hygiene Kits Distribution Exercise has reached 2,157 learners across five schools in Gbarpolu and Nimba Counties.

In Gbarpolu County, 406 learners were reached across two schools in Bopolu:

1. Bopolu Central High School: 322 learners, 178 males and 144 females

2. Eric Scott Memorial United Methodist School: 84 learners, 41 males and 43 females

In Nimba County, 1,751 learners were reached across three schools:

1. Compa School of the Blind: 30 learners, 17 males and 13 females

2. Francis Nya Maweah Public High School: 177 learners, 119 males and 58 females

3. J.W. Pearson High School: 1,544 learners, 686 males and 858 females

Across the two counties, the distribution reached 1,041 male and 1,116 female learners.

The distribution exercise continues as the Ministry works to support healthier and safer learning environments for students across Liberia.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Education: Republic of Liberia.