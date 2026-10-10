Tangem Wallet Discount: Save Up To 30% With CRYPTO And SEEDLESS

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Self-custody has become an increasingly important consideration for cryptocurrency holders, especially following repeated security incidents involving centralized platforms, online wallets and third-party infrastructure.

For anyone considering moving digital assets to a hardware wallet, a new limited-time Tangem promotion could make the switch considerably more affordable. By combining the discount associated with the code CRYPTO with the additional promotion available through SEEDLESS, eligible purchases may receive a total discount of up to 30%.

The offer applies through the official Tangem store and can be used on eligible wallet products, subject to the conditions displayed during checkout.

How the Tangem discount works

Two promotional codes are currently associated with the offer:

CRYPTO: provides a 10% discount. SEEDLESS: provides an additional discount of up to 20% as part of the current promotion.

When both benefits are available for the selected product, the total advertised saving can reach up to 30%.

To access the promotion, visit the Tangem store through the dedicated link below, choose the preferred wallet set and check that the available discounts have been applied before completing the purchase.

Check the Tangem offer and current price

If a code is not applied automatically, enter CRYPTO and SEEDLESS in the promotional section of the checkout process, following the instructions shown on the store.

As promotional conditions can change, customers should always verify the final price displayed before confirming the order. Depending on how the discounts are calculated and combined, the effective reduction from the original price may differ slightly from the headline percentage.

What makes Tangem different from traditional hardware wallets?

Tangem takes a different approach from hardware wallets built around screens, cables, batteries and manually installed firmware updates. Its wallet comes in the form of an NFC-enabled card that communicates with the official mobile application when tapped against a compatible smartphone.

The private key is generated and stored inside the card's certified Secure Element. Cryptographic signing also takes place inside the chip, meaning the private key is not exposed to the smartphone or transmitted outside the wallet during normal use.

Users can configure multiple cards as backups. Each card provides access to the same wallet, allowing one card to be used regularly while the others are stored separately in secure locations.

Tangem also supports two different approaches to recovery:

A seedless setup, in which the private key is generated inside the card and backed up directly to the other cards in the set. An optional traditional seed phrase for users who prefer a conventional recovery method or want to import an existing wallet.

The seedless option removes the need to write down and protect a recovery phrase that could be photographed, copied, lost or discovered by another person. However, users remain responsible for protecting their backup cards and access code.

How Tangem reduces firmware supply-chain risk

One of the most interesting elements of Tangem's security architecture is its use of immutable card firmware. The firmware installed during manufacturing cannot be replaced or updated after the card has been produced.

This design removes a specific attack surface found in devices that depend on downloadable firmware updates. If a device has no post-production firmware update mechanism, an attacker cannot compromise that mechanism later to distribute malicious firmware to existing cards.

The Tangem application also performs a cryptographic authenticity check when communicating with a card. This helps verify that the wallet is genuine and that it is running authentic firmware before it is used.

This architecture has become particularly relevant following a recent security investigation involving Ledger devices purchased through CryptoBilis, an authorized reseller operating in Southeast Asia.

On October 9, 2026, Ledger asked CryptoBilis to pause all sales and shipments while it investigated reports of customers losing funds. Buyers who purchased a device from the reseller during the previous 90 days were advised not to set it up. Customers who had already activated one were told to consider transferring their assets to a new device protected by a newly generated recovery phrase.

On-chain investigators have linked more than $86 million in suspected losses across Bitcoin, Ethereum and TRON to the wider incident. However, Ledger has not confirmed the amount, the number of affected wallets or whether the devices were physically altered. The company has also stated that its infrastructure, systems and services were not compromised and that no comparable reports had been received for products purchased directly from Ledger.

Although the cause remains under investigation, the incident has renewed attention around physical supply-chain risks. A wallet intercepted or modified before reaching the buyer could potentially contain altered components or direct the user toward a recovery phrase already known to an attacker.

Tangem is designed to make this type of attack considerably more difficult. When a card connects to the official application, the app performs a cryptographic attestation to verify its authenticity and check that it is running genuine Tangem firmware. The card firmware is also immutable, meaning it cannot be modified or replaced after manufacturing. In the recommended seedless setup, the private key is generated directly inside the Secure Element during activation and never exists outside the card.

Together, cryptographic authentication, immutable firmware and on-card key generation significantly reduce the possibility that a modified or counterfeit card could pass through the setup process unnoticed. This does not make every supply-chain attack impossible, and buyers should still purchase from official or authorized channels, use only the official application and carefully review every transaction before signing it.

Independent security audits

Tangem's hardware, firmware and mobile software have undergone reviews from independent security companies, including Kudelski Security, Riscure and Cure53.

According to Tangem 's published security documentation, these assessments covered areas such as Secure Element usage, firmware integrity, smartcard code, mobile wallet behaviour and cryptographic key management. The company reports that no critical vulnerabilities were identified in the published audits.

The wallet's architecture is designed so that transaction preparation happens in the application, while the sensitive cryptographic signature is produced inside the hardware card. Separating these functions helps limit the exposure of the private key, even if the phone is used for viewing balances and preparing transactions.

Who may find Tangem useful?

Tangem may be particularly suitable for users who want the protection of an offline hardware wallet without managing a device with buttons, cables or a battery.

Its card-based format can be practical for:

Long-term cryptocurrency holders moving assets away from exchanges. Users looking for a portable wallet that works through NFC. People who prefer physical backup cards instead of relying exclusively on a written seed phrase. Beginners who want a relatively simple introduction to self-custody. Experienced users who want an additional cold wallet for separating long-term holdings from daily activity.

As with every self-custody solution, buyers should evaluate the recovery model carefully. Losing every backup card and any configured recovery information may result in permanent loss of access to the wallet.

How to claim the discount Open the official store through the dedicated Tangem link. Select the wallet, card set or other eligible product. Check whether thediscount has been applied. Apply the promotional codewhere requested. Confirm the final discount and total price before paying.

Visit the Tangem store and check the available discount

The promotion is expected to be available for a limited period and may vary depending on the selected product, delivery country and other active offers. Availability should therefore be confirmed directly in the checkout.

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