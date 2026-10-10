Sam Altman-Backed Bitcoin Insurer Raises Additional Funding

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Meanwhile, a Bermuda-based life insurer focused entirely on Bitcoin, has secured $37.5 million in new funding from existing investors, bringing its total raised to more than $180 million. The round is led by Bain Capital Crypto, with participation from Haun Ventures, Framework Ventures, Pantera Capital, Apollo, Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures, and Morgan Creek Digital, according to a company statement.

The company said the financing comes as demand for its Bitcoin life insurance policies has risen internationally-particularly across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East-amid wider macro uncertainty. While Bitcoin holdings have grown among high-net-worth investors, Meanwhile argues many families still lack a regulated mechanism for passing that wealth to heirs.

Meanwhile raised $37.5 million in a new round from existing investors, taking total funding above $180 million. The investment is led by Bain Capital Crypto, joined by Haun Ventures, Framework Ventures, Pantera Capital, Apollo, and others. The insurer cites expanding international demand for regulated Bitcoin life insurance, especially in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Meanwhile launched BTC Life 1-Pay in early 2026 as a non-U.S. whole-life product for high-net-worth clients. Policies may be structured to support succession planning via ownership by individuals, trusts, or companies.

Key takeawaysWhy a Bitcoin-only insurer is drawing capital

Unlike most crypto-adjacent financial products, Whilewill's pitch is built around underwriting and insurance wrappers rather than token trading or custody services. In its announcement, the company emphasized that families who already hold Bitcoin need a“regulated way to pass it on,” suggesting the product is designed to address a practical gap in estate planning.

Chief executive and co-founder Zac Townsend said brokers have been increasingly approaching the firm because clients continue to request solutions that integrate Bitcoin into succession and inheritance planning. The new capital, the company added, is intended to help it keep pace with that demand.

From BTC 10-Pay to BTC Life 1-Pay

Product expansion is central to Meanwhile's strategy. In early 2026, the firm launched BTC Life 1-Pay, a single-premium whole life policy aimed at high-net-worth clients outside the United States. Meanwhile described it as its second product line following BTC 10-Pay, which it says is tailored to U.S. taxpayers.

Both offerings are positioned around the same core idea-using Bitcoin within a life insurance structure-but the company's new launch specifically targets international clients. By engineering a policy for markets outside the U.S., Meanwhile is effectively narrowing the geographic lens of its compliance and distribution approach while still serving a cohort that increasingly views Bitcoin as part of long-term wealth.

Ownership flexibility is also a stated feature: policies can be held by individuals, trusts, or companies. That matters for estate planning because it can allow holders to align their Bitcoin-related arrangements with how they manage legacy assets, beneficiary structures, and administrative control.

Signals of underwriting momentum

Beyond the fundraising, the statement included a performance-related update. The insurer said that net long-term underwriting income has already surpassed the total reported for last year and is on track to more than double in 2026. While the company did not provide precise figures, the directional change is notable because it implies that policy growth and/or underwriting economics are improving as it scales internationally.

Investors and potential policyholders will likely watch whether that trajectory continues into the second half of 2026-particularly given the volatility and regulatory complexity that often accompany Bitcoin-linked financial products.

Broader trend: crypto insurance and protection services

Meanwhile's funding also lands in a broader context where insurance and protection layers for digital assets are being actively developed. Earlier coverage by Cointelegraph in June highlighted that WTW, a global insurance broker and risk advisory company, acquired crypto insurance platform Redefind. The reporting described a digital asset protection service covering costs tied to forensic investigations, asset tracing, and legal recovery efforts after theft or loss.

Cointelegraph noted that Redefind's approach allows individuals and institutions to purchase coverage for digital assets across different custody arrangements, using cryptographic proof of ownership to help verify insured assets.

While Meanwhile focuses on life insurance and succession planning, the parallel with Redefind/Winter's move underscores a growing recognition in traditional insurance circles: crypto risks are not limited to price moves. They include custody challenges, loss events, and legal recovery costs-areas where insurers and brokers are increasingly building specialized products.

For readers tracking this sector, the next signals to watch are whether Meanwhile can sustain its reported underwriting progress through 2026 and how its international policy distribution evolves-especially as regulators and insurers continue to refine how they handle Bitcoin within mainstream financial frameworks.

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