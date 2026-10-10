'Good To Have People Breathing Down Your Neck': Robin Singh On Sooryavanshi-Samson T20I Debate

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Former Indian cricketer Robin Singh pointed out that the Vaibhav Sooryavanshi-Sanju Samson debate in T20Is presents the Indian team with healthy competition, one that will not allow the other to "slip up" with their performances.

With Sooryavanshi graduating to the senior level following setting the IPL stage and U19 cricket to fire, the Indian T20I team has found itself in a selection headache of choosing between the fiery teenager Sooryavanshi and experienced Samson at the top of the order with Abhishek Sharma.

Former all-rounder Robin Singh highlighted that a youngster should be given a long run, but as others have also done well, he might have to wait for his chances.

"It is a question of giving people a good run. You don't want to give a youngster just one game or two games, and then you make him sit on a bench. I think those days are gone. It's important to also let him understand what international cricket is," Robin told IANS.

"Sooryavanshi has enough and more talent. So, you know, even if he has to sit on a bench and wait it out, it's okay. But the others have done very well.

"So, you know, it's good to have competition. It's good to have people beating down your neck so that you don't slip up with your performances," he added.

Sooryavanshi has been part of India's T20I teams from the away Ireland series onwards but has played in eight of the 18 matches since then. He made his debut during the second T20I of the five-match series in England as India took a tough call of dropping Samson after only three failures despite his stellar T20 World Cup 2026.

Samson was back in the reckoning after being rested for the Zimbabwe T20I series and has kept the opening slot, especially in the home T20Is. India also tried playing both Sooryavanshi and Samson during the Asian Games in Japan but had only one pacer and a plethora of spin-bowling all-rounders in the playing XI as spinners were getting help there.

But with more pacers now in the Playing XI, Sooryavanshi has to wait in the wings for Samson and Abhishek to open.