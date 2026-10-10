Dream Come True To Play For Home Team JSK, Says Rowles On Big Payday In SA20

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Fast bowler Jason Rowles described him being signed by Joburg Super Kings as a 'dream come true,' after he emerged as the biggest buy at the recent SA20 season five player auction, especially less than 100 days remaining for the league to kick-off on January 17, 2027.

Rowles, who fetched the highest bid at the auction held on October 7, said he was delighted at the opportunity to represent his hometown franchise at the iconic Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

“The SA20 is an incredible tournament, and to be selected by my home team, Joburg Super Kings, is a dream come true. I can't wait to get the season started and learn from all the coaches and players,” Rowles said in a statement by the tournament on Saturday.

Pretoria Capitals also secured a major coup by signing South Africa Test and ODI captain Temba Bavuma, who returns to the league after missing the last two editions.“It's cool to be back in the mix with the guys. Not too far from home, Pretoria, led by Keshav (Maharaj) over there. So yeah, I look forward to being a part of that team. Yeah, hopefully we'll be able to go all the way next year,” Bavuma said, as he looks to help the Capitals secure their maiden title after two runners-up finishes in four seasons.

Under-23 all-rounder Oliver Whitehead expressed his thrill at being picked up by season three champions MI Cape Town to play at Newlands.“I am super stoked to be picked up by MI Cape Town for the 2027 season. I can't wait for the experience and to play in front of the full Newlands crowds,” he said.

English allrounder Craig Overton is set to return for a second stint with three-time champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape at Gqeberha.“I am buzzing to be back at St George's Park for the fifth season of the SA20.

“It was a great experience last time I was there, playing in front of the Orange Army and the St George's band. I can't wait to get back out there. We've got a great squad to be able to compete and try to win that fourth trophy out of five.”

Season 5 will open with a blockbuster rematch of last season's final between defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Pretoria Capitals at St George's Park. General ticket sales for the competition will open on November 5 on the tournament's website.