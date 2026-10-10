IOA Begins 2026 Election Process, Appoints Former Election Commissioner As Returning Officer

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has begun its 2026 electoral process under the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, with the Athletes' Commission election scheduled for November 3 and the Executive Council polls set for December 5.

The IOA has appointed former Election Commissioner of Delhi and Chandigarh, Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, as the Electoral Officer/Returning Officer to oversee elections for the Athletes' Commission, the roster of Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOMs) and the Executive Council.

Srivastava will supervise the electoral process, including the preparation of electoral rolls, scrutiny of nominations, polling, counting of votes, declaration of results and related notifications.

The first stage began on September 18 with the publication of the application form for inclusion in the roster of Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit. Eligible applicants have been asked to submit their applications along with supporting documents by October 18.

The election of the IOA Athletes' Commission for the 2026-2030 term has also been notified, with polling, counting and the declaration of results scheduled for November 3.

Eligible National Sports Federations have been asked to nominate two athlete representatives through their duly constituted Athletes' Commissions by 2 pm on October 11.

The Athletes' Commission will comprise 10 elected members, including five men and five women. The rules provide for representation of athletes from Olympic-category sports and those who have achieved success at major competitions.

The IOA Executive Council election is scheduled for December 5, ahead of the completion of the current council's term on December 10.

IOA president P.T. Usha said the elections were an important step towards strengthening governance, transparency and accountability within Indian sport.

“The 2026 elections mark an important milestone in strengthening good governance, transparency and accountability within the Indian Olympic Movement. Our objective is to build strong, credible and athlete-centric institutions, fully aligned with the Olympic Charter and the national sports governance framework. The appointment of an experienced former election commissioner as electoral officer/returning officer underlines our commitment to an independent, transparent and credible electoral process," she said.

"The IOA will provide all necessary support while fully respecting the independence of the electoral process. Athletes remain at the heart of the Olympic Movement, and their meaningful participation in governance is central to the future of Indian sport. As India continues its continuous dialogue with the IOC as one of seven nations for hosting the 2036 Olympic Games in Ahmedabad, strong governance and an athlete-centric approach will remain fundamental to our Olympic journey,” Usha added.

India is among seven interested parties in the International Olympic Committee's Continuous Dialogue process for hosting the 2036 Olympic Games, alongside Germany, Hungary, Qatar, the Republic of Korea, South Africa and Turkiye. Ahmedabad has been identified as the proposed host city for India's project.