Stones Pelted At Bus Carrying Detained CJP Protesters In Delhi's Jhandewalan

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Stones were pelted at a bus carrying detained individuals in New Delhi's Jhandewalan area on Saturday as the police continued detaining people arriving near Jantar Mantar for the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed protest, officials said.

According to the officials, the incident occurred when police personnel were transporting some of the detained individuals in a bus through the Jhandewalan area. The bus came under a stone-pelting attack, prompting further action by the police.

A few protesters allegedly attempted to escape from police custody and tried to damage the bus while being transported. However, police managed to detain them again and subsequently sent them to the designated location, the officials said.

Meanwhile, security arrangements have been strengthened in the vicinity of Jhandewalan Metro Station, where a heavy police deployment and traffic restrictions remain in place to manage the situation and prevent further disruption.

The incident also resulted in significant traffic diversions in and around Jhandewalan, causing changes to the movement of vehicles in the area as police continued their security operations.

Meanwhile, police have detained more than 1,000 protesters across the national capital on Saturday when they were reportedly on their way to participate in the agitation called by the CJP against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Security has been intensified in the National Capital Region (NCR) in view of the proposed protest. The authorities have put additional arrangements in place to maintain law and order and prevent protesters from reaching the designated venue at Jantar Mantar.

The police said on Friday that permission for the CJP's protest has been denied due to the organisers' failure to comply with legal directions and their own undertakings during an earlier protest.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, along with CJP Spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, were detained as they arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) ahead of the protest at Jantar Mantar.

Social media influencer Dhruv Rathee was also detained at his residence in Gurugram. According to a post on the X handle of the CJP, around 50 police personnel in plain clothes reached Rathee's residence in Gurugram at around 8 a.m. and took him into custody.