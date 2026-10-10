AAVE Jumps After Citrini Research Bets On Defi Tokens' $157T Tokenization Opportunity



Aave rose over 4% on Saturday, the clearest gainer among five DeFi tokens reportedly named in Citrini Research's tokenization basket, while Bitcoin added only 0.2%.

Citrini argued that moving traditional assets onchain could expand trading, lending and payment markets. The firm cautioned that higher onchain volume would not necessarily lift token prices, pointing instead to revenue models, fee allocation and token-holder participation.

Aave (AAVE) edged higher on Saturday, outperforming Bitcoin (BTC) and becoming the clearest gainer among five decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens Citrini Research reportedly named in its tokenization basket this week.

Citrini, an independent financial and thematic investment research firm, published the basket on Thursday, explaining that moving traditional assets onto blockchains could expand on-chain trading, lending and payment markets, according to a CoinDesk report. The scale gap was the starting point for the argument.

Citrini said the question for investors was not whether more assets get tokenized, but“where the economics accrue.” It described an onchain ecosystem that now ran from tokenized treasuries, equities, and options to programmable debt, lending, payments, and yield protocols -“entire financial applications that simply didn't exist a few years ago.”

Bitcoin Extends Weekly Losses As Ether Slides, Pendle And Uniswap Edge Higher

That distinction was showing up in the prices. While AAVE gained, the rest of the group barely moved. Pendle (PENDLE) gained 0.8%, and Uniswap (UNI) gained 0.3%, both only slightly ahead of Bitcoin, which was up only 0.2% in the last 24 hours. Ether (ETHFI) went the other way, falling 5.5% over the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin's price fell back to $82,761 at the time of writing. Over the week, Bitcoin has fallen over 2%, despite having reached the $86,000 range just last week.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around BTC remained in the 'bearish' zone, while chatter around it stayed at 'low' levels over the past day.

AAVE Rallies After MetaMask Integration Drives AI Trading Buzz

Aave's gain came as MetaMask's Agent Wallet was integrated with Aave's MCP, connecting the lending protocol to AI-driven transactions. The protocol also reported rising V4 deposits ahead of a deployment review and strong third-quarter growth.

AAVE's price was up over 4% over the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around AAVE remained in the 'neutral' zone, while chatter around it shifted to 'high' from 'normal' levels over the past day.

What Citrini Named

According to the research firm, global equities were worth over $157 trillion against a crypto market capitalization of nearly $2.66 trillion, the firm said. It added that the on-chain value of tokenized stocks and equities had climbed to roughly $4.84 billion.

Citrini pointed to Robinhood (HOOD) Chain as the first to open the market with stock tokens, and noted that in the week ending Sept. 13, Solana's (SOL) decentralized exchanges processed about 208 million trades against 190 million on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The firm also favored Coinbase (COIN), besides highlighting Hyperliquid (HYPE).

HOOD stock closed up by over 1% on Friday. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around HOOD remained in the 'bearish' zone, while chatter stayed at 'normal' levels over the past day.

Volume Isn't Value

The firm was explicit that none of this guaranteed that the tokens would go up. Higher on-chain volume does not necessarily lift token prices, Citrini said. What mattered more was how a protocol earned revenue, where its fees went, and whether token holders shared in them.

Over a week, the picture was still weak.

Uniswap is down roughly 20% and Pendle 9%, against a 2% decline in Bitcoin.

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