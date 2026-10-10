SA20: Jason Rowles 'Elated' To Join Hometown Team Joburg Super Kings

With less than 100 days to go until Season 5 of SA20 gets underway on 17 January 2027, the League's newest recruits are already counting down to their first taste of the action in the milestone edition. Fresh from being picked at the October 7 player Auction, some of the latest signings have shared their excitement about joining SA20, with home-ground crowds and the chance to learn alongside world-class players and coaches high on their list, according to a press release from SA20.

New Signings Share Excitement

Jason Rowles Joins Hometown Team

Joburg Super Kings' latest recruit and Season 5 auction's biggest signing, Jason Rowles, is elated at being able to join his hometown team and play at the Wanderers. "The SA20 is an incredible tournament, and to be selected by my home team, Joburg Super Kings, is a dream come true," he said.“I can't wait to get the season started and learn from all the coaches and players."

Oliver Whitehead Excited for Newlands Crowds

Having schooled just a stone's throw away from Newlands, Under-23 allrounder and promising talent Oliver Whitehead is excited about the opportunity to play for the Season 3 champions MI Cape Town at the foot of Table Mountain. "I am super stoked to be picked up by MI Cape Town for the 2027 season," Whitehead said. "I can't wait for the experience and to play in front of the full Newlands crowds."

Temba Bavuma Returns to SA20

Pretoria Capitals may have pulled a rabbit out of the hat in recruiting Proteas Test and ODI captain Temba Bavuma. The 36-year-old has the pedigree of leading the Proteas to a World Test Championship title and hopes his experience can help the Capitals go one step further after two runners-up finishes in four seasons.“It's cool to be back in the mix with the guys," Bavuma said after missing the last two SA20 seasons. " Not too far from home, Pretoria, led by Keshav [Maharaj] over there. So yeah, I look forward to being a part of that team. Yeah, hopefully we'll be able to go all the way next year.”

Craig Overton Back with Sunrisers

A familiar face returns to Gqeberha in Season 5 with English allrounder Craig Overton back with Sunrisers Eastern Cape. "I am buzzing to be back at St George's Park for the fifth season of the SA20," Overton said. "It was a great experience last time I was there, playing in front of the Orange Army and the St George's band. I can't wait to get back out there. We've got a great squad to be able to compete and try to win that fourth trophy out of five. I just can't wait to get out there and to see all the boys again."

Season Opener and Ticket Information

Season 5 opens with a blockbuster rematch of the Season 4 Final, as defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape take on Pretoria Capitals at St George's Park in Gqeberha.

With tickets for SA20 matches always in high demand, fans are encouraged to pre-register for tickets to ensure they are among the first to receive access when tickets go on sale. Tickets for Season 5 go on sale to the general public on 5 November and will be available through the SA20 website. (ANI)

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