Anthropic Introduces New Rules Against Persistent Abuse of Claude
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Anthropic rolled out new rules prohibiting users from directing persistent, gratuitous abuse or cruelty at the company’s Claude artificial intelligence models.
Anthropic stated that the new policy, set to go into effect Nov. 12, is meant only for severe cases in which users persistently mistreat Claude for no clear reason.
The company has outlined several cases that would be exempt from the ban, including expressing ordinary frustration, criticizing the model, and creating work with dark themes. Legitimate testing and research are also allowed.
According to Anthropic, the main way the rules will be enforced is Claude’s ability to end the rare conversations in which a user is repeatedly abusive. That feature is not new, since Claude already has it. The conversation-ending feature was first introduced to Claude Opus 4 and 4.1 in August last year. The models are instructed to use it only as a last resort, once attempts to redirect the interaction have fallen short.
Anthropic stated that the new policy, set to go into effect Nov. 12, is meant only for severe cases in which users persistently mistreat Claude for no clear reason.
The company has outlined several cases that would be exempt from the ban, including expressing ordinary frustration, criticizing the model, and creating work with dark themes. Legitimate testing and research are also allowed.
According to Anthropic, the main way the rules will be enforced is Claude’s ability to end the rare conversations in which a user is repeatedly abusive. That feature is not new, since Claude already has it. The conversation-ending feature was first introduced to Claude Opus 4 and 4.1 in August last year. The models are instructed to use it only as a last resort, once attempts to redirect the interaction have fallen short.
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