Kharge, Rahul, Priyanka Mourn Cong Veteran Deepak Babaria's Demise

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad/New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday condoled the death of senior party leader and former All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Deepak Babaria, remembering his commitment to the party and his contribution to its organisation.

In a post on social media platform X, Kharge described Babaria as a dedicated Congressman known for his simplicity, sincerity, and unwavering commitment to Congress ideology.

He said Babaria began his political journey by championing workers' rights and raising his voice for labourers and trade unions.“His demise is a profound loss to the Congress party,” Kharge said, extending his heartfelt condolences to Babaria's family, friends and colleagues.

Rahul Gandhi also expressed grief over the death, describing it as an irreparable loss to the Congress family. "Babaria's dedication to the organisation and his contribution to strengthening the party would always be remembered," he said.

Rahul Gandhi offered his condolences to the bereaved family, colleagues and supporters, and paid tribute to the late leader.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra described the news as "deeply saddening" and prayed for peace for the departed soul. She extended her condolences to the bereaved family and supporters, saying Babaria had been a dedicated soldier of the Congress party and its ideology.

Babaria, a senior Congress leader from Gujarat, held several key organisational responsibilities at the national level. He served as AICC general secretary in charge of Madhya Pradesh and was also entrusted with responsibilities in other states, including Haryana and Delhi.

He played a significant role in the Congress organisation in Madhya Pradesh ahead of the 2018 Assembly elections, when the party returned to power in the state after 15 years. His political career was rooted in organisational work, with a longstanding association with workers' issues and trade union concerns.

Babaria had also served in other party positions, including as an AICC secretary, before being elevated to general secretary. His work involved coordinating the party's organisational affairs and strengthening its structure across states.

His death has prompted tributes from Congress leaders who remembered his service to the party and his commitment to its ideology.