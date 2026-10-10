Rajpal Yadav Praises Daughter Rehanshi For Her Confidence As She Turns A Year Older

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Actor Rajpal Yadav was amazed to see his daughter Rehanshi speaking her mind with utmost confidence at such a young age.

Wishing her on her birthday, Rajpal uploaded a video of himself where he can be seen trying to explain to his daughter that her mother scolded her for her own benefit. However, little Rehanshi had the last word, saying that no one should say anything to her.

Sharing the hilarious video on his official Insta handle, he wrote, "Papa samjhaate reh gaye, aur humari chotisi madam apni baat kehkar chalti bani (Laughing with tears and red heart emojis) Itni si umar mein bhi apni baat rakhne ka 100% confidence tha aur aaj bhi hai. Happy birthday to you Rehanshi, papa loves you a lot (red heart emoji) (sic)."

For those who do not know, Rajpal Yadav has three daughters - Jyoti, Harshita, and Rehanshi. His eldest daughter, Jyoti, was born to his first wife, Karuna, who tragically passed away shortly after childbirth.

Rajpal later had two daughters with his second wife, Radha Yadav - Harshita and Rehanshi.

The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor keeps sharing such adorable moments with his daughters on social media.

Meanwhile, recently, Rajpal revealed the title of his forthcoming project to CJI Surya Kant in a light-hearted exchange inside the Supreme Court.

On Wednesday, the actor appeared in court to present his side in the alleged case of fraud of INR 5 crore.

The actor said,“The matter around INR 5 crores was getting solved back in 2012 itself but these INR 5 crores have affected my INR 22 crores, and also my brand image of more than INR 250 crores”.

When the CJI told him,“Make a good movie and entertain people”, Rajpal responded saying,“I've been entertaining people for the last 16 years and I wish to do so. From 2010 to 20 26 have already thought of a film. I am making a film on this case. The title is '16 Saawan'”.