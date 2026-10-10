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Pakistani PM Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev


Date: 2026-10-10 06:16:16

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. On October 10, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif called President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

This was reported by the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan.

Will be updated

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Trend News Agency

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