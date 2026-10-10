Besiktas Overcome Baskonia as Olympiacos Defeat Anadolu Efes
(MENAFN) Besiktas secured a 92-84 road win over Spain’s Baskonia on Friday, while defending champions Olympiacos delivered a commanding 89-66 victory against Türkiye’s Anadolu Efes at home during the fourth round of EuroLeague basketball.
Besiktas started strongly in Spain, building a 15-7 advantage midway through the opening quarter before ending the period with a 28-20 lead.
Baskonia fought back at the beginning of the second quarter, producing an 8-0 scoring run to draw level at 28-28. The Spanish team continued its comeback and went into halftime ahead by two points at 51-49.
The contest remained close after the break, with Besiktas recovering the lead during the third quarter. The Turkish visitors entered the final period with a narrow 73-71 advantage.
Besiktas then took control early in the fourth quarter, scoring 10 unanswered points in a 10-2 run to move ahead 83-73. The visitors maintained their lead through the closing minutes to seal the eight-point victory.
Scottie Wilbekin was the game's leading scorer with 24 points for Besiktas. Devon Dotson and Wenyen Gabriel each added 14 points to help their team secure the win.
Chris Duarte led Baskonia with 23 points, while A.J. Lawson and Kenneth Faried finished with 10 points apiece.
The result brought Besiktas to a balanced 2-2 record after four games, while Baskonia fell to 1-3.
Olympiacos Dominate Anadolu Efes
Olympiacos strengthened their position in the competition with a convincing 89-66 home victory over Anadolu Efes, improving their record to three wins and one defeat.
The Greek champions established control from the opening quarter, taking a 26-16 lead into the second period. Anadolu Efes attempted to close the gap with a 9-2 run early in the quarter, cutting the deficit to three points at 28-25.
However, Olympiacos maintained their advantage and went into the interval leading 35-31.
The hosts increased the pressure after halftime, extending their lead to 18 points at 54-36 midway through the third quarter. Efes briefly reduced the margin to nine points, but Olympiacos finished the period ahead 62-49.
Olympiacos pulled further away in the final quarter, preventing the Turkish side from mounting another comeback and securing a 23-point win.
Jean Montero led the Greek team with 16 points, while Tyrique Jones contributed 11. For Anadolu Efes, Cameron Payne scored 12 points and P.J. Dozier added 11.
The defeat left Anadolu Efes with one victory and three losses after four rounds, while Olympiacos continued their campaign with a 3-1 record.
Besiktas started strongly in Spain, building a 15-7 advantage midway through the opening quarter before ending the period with a 28-20 lead.
Baskonia fought back at the beginning of the second quarter, producing an 8-0 scoring run to draw level at 28-28. The Spanish team continued its comeback and went into halftime ahead by two points at 51-49.
The contest remained close after the break, with Besiktas recovering the lead during the third quarter. The Turkish visitors entered the final period with a narrow 73-71 advantage.
Besiktas then took control early in the fourth quarter, scoring 10 unanswered points in a 10-2 run to move ahead 83-73. The visitors maintained their lead through the closing minutes to seal the eight-point victory.
Scottie Wilbekin was the game's leading scorer with 24 points for Besiktas. Devon Dotson and Wenyen Gabriel each added 14 points to help their team secure the win.
Chris Duarte led Baskonia with 23 points, while A.J. Lawson and Kenneth Faried finished with 10 points apiece.
The result brought Besiktas to a balanced 2-2 record after four games, while Baskonia fell to 1-3.
Olympiacos Dominate Anadolu Efes
Olympiacos strengthened their position in the competition with a convincing 89-66 home victory over Anadolu Efes, improving their record to three wins and one defeat.
The Greek champions established control from the opening quarter, taking a 26-16 lead into the second period. Anadolu Efes attempted to close the gap with a 9-2 run early in the quarter, cutting the deficit to three points at 28-25.
However, Olympiacos maintained their advantage and went into the interval leading 35-31.
The hosts increased the pressure after halftime, extending their lead to 18 points at 54-36 midway through the third quarter. Efes briefly reduced the margin to nine points, but Olympiacos finished the period ahead 62-49.
Olympiacos pulled further away in the final quarter, preventing the Turkish side from mounting another comeback and securing a 23-point win.
Jean Montero led the Greek team with 16 points, while Tyrique Jones contributed 11. For Anadolu Efes, Cameron Payne scored 12 points and P.J. Dozier added 11.
The defeat left Anadolu Efes with one victory and three losses after four rounds, while Olympiacos continued their campaign with a 3-1 record.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment